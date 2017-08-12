Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision On McKenzie

Steinbach emergency crews attended a collision between a car and a motorcycle around 10 p.m. Friday.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse says the collision took place at the corner of Biscayne Drive and McKenzie Avenue.

"No extrication was required, the adult male of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries and the nature of the accident is under investigation with the RCMP."

Chausse notes the eastbound lanes of Mckenzie Avenue were closed for approximately an hour while emergency crews cleaned up the scene.

More information about the collision will be provided as it becomes available.