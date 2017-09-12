Downed Power Line In La Broquerie

Emergency crews tended to a downed power line on the north side of La Broquerie around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

La Broquerie Fire Chief Al Nadeau says the power line was down at the junction of Provincial Road 210 and 302.

"The line was lying across the road and cars were driving over it so we had to come here quickly and make sure things were safer and hydro has since got the lines away. It looks so far like a truck hoist may have been propped up and caught the line on the way east."

Nadeau says it was a secondary line and Manitoba Hydro will get it back up shortly.