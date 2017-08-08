Canada Games Update – Gold in the Pool

  • Print
Details
Team Manitoba captured four medals Tuesday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

Three of those four came in the pool and all were gold.

Oksana Chaput finished first in the 100 meter freestyle.

Quinlan Roberts won gold in the Special Olympics 100 meter freestyle and Sam Currie finished first in Special O 50 meter breaststroke.

Maddy Mitchell took bronze in Canoe/Kayak C1 1000 meters.

Team Toba's medal count is 24 with five gold, nine silver and 10 bronze.


2017 Canada Summer Games
@ Winnipeg
Male Soccer
Manitoba 5 Yukon 0

Female Softball
Manitoba 8 Nova Scotia 0
Quebec 6 Manitoba 4

Male Volleyball
Manitoba over New Brunswick 25-15, 25-15, 25-13

Female Volleyball
Manitoba over Saskatchewan 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19

Golf
Round One
Ryan McMillan 69; Zach Wytinck 74; Spencer Norrie 78
Bobbi Uhl 74; Camryn Roadley 75; Rebecca Kuik 84


2017 Canada Summer Games Schedule/Results


Wednesday, August 9th
Male Soccer
Manitoba vs Quebec, 4:30 p.m.

Female Softball
Manitoba vs Newfoundland & Labrador, 4 p.m.
Manitoba vs B.C., 7 p.m.

Male Volleyball
Manitoba vs Newfoundland & Labrador, 11 a.m.
Manitoba vs Alberta, 6 p.m.

Female Volleyball
Manitoba vs Prince Edward Island, 1 p.m.
Manitoba vs B.C., 8 p.m.


games volleyball aug08Team Toba has a 3-0 record in Female Volleyball (Photo credit: Kristy Devantier)

 

