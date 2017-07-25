Stormy Morning

STARS Called For Lawn Mower Burns STARS has released a few details concerning an incident Friday from the Steinbach area. At 7:32 pm, STARS was requested to respond to the Steinbach airport to receive a patient who sustained burn…

Man Arrested In McDonald's Parking Lot Steinbach RCMP arrested a motorist in the McDonald's parking lot over the weekend. Police say a 29-year-old man from the RM of St.Andrews was caught with a blood alcohol level above 80 milligrams.…

Thousands Take In Sights And Sounds Of Manitoba Stampede The 54th running of the Manitoba Stampede and Exhibition in Morris wrapped up Sunday. Established in 1963, the Stampede had a goal to be the largest rodeo east of Calgary. Total numbers have not been…

Police Looking For Owner Of This Truck Steinbach RCMP have put out a request for information regarding a blue Ford pickup truck. The truck has a red and white strip on the passenger side mirror. Police wish to speak to the owner. No…

RCMP Nab Disqualified Driver Steinbach RCMP report a man from Lowe Farm faces a number of charges following a weekend incident. According to RCMP, the man faces charges of refusing an approved screening device and for driving…

Caddy Boat Launch Temporarily Closed Cottagers along Caddy Lake will want to take note that the boat launch will be temporarily closed on weekdays for the next two weeks. That is because the Amphibex will be removing floating bog pieces…

Several Suites Evacuated At Woodhaven Manor Sunday Night Some suites were briefly evacuated Sunday night at Woodhaven Manor, a 55-plus highrise housing complex in Steinbach. Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says they got the alarm at 7:45 p.m. He…

Steinbach City Council Likes Private PCH Proposal A proposed senior's highrise housing project is getting a lot of support from Steinbach city council. Plans were unveiled last week for a private facility at 333 Loewen Boulevard that would include…

Health Minister Says Announcements Of Changes Largely Completed Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he has finished all of the major announcements regarding the changes in the delivery of health care in Manitoba. Goertzen adds that while change is constant in…

Crash Closes Highway 12 Emergency personnel are at the scene of a two vehicle collision along Highway 12, south of Steinbach. It happened about one mile north of the Sarto turnoff. Highway 12 is closed at Road 28 North…

Vehicle And Scooter Collision At Main And Reimer Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision Sunday evening at the corner of Main Street and Reimer Avenue in Steinbach. The call came in around 6 pm, RCMP Community Constable Dennis…

Chamber Of Commerce Works To Improve Parade Organization The Steinbach Chamber of Commerce has added a graduated fee system as well as entry deadlines to ensure the Pioneer Days Parade is more organized this year. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben…

Single Vehicle Rollover North Of Grunthal Grunthal Fire Department was called to a single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning just north of Grunthal. The call came in just after 1:30 am just north of Grunthal on highway 216. Deputy Chief…

Hanover Questions Funding Formula The Reeve of Hanover says his council has some concerns with how much money the municipality funds to the Red River Basin Commission. The Commission works towards water quality and water protection…