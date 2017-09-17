The annual Terry Fox Run in Steinbach is being held at A.D. Penner Park Sunday afternoon.

Organizer Bruce Bergman says the Marathon of Hope that Terry Fox undertook was so inspiring that it is still worth commemorating 37 years later. He notes there were no Steinbach Terry Fox Runs between 2013 and 2015 but they brought it back last year.

"I think it is important because it is a great cause raising money for cancer research and Steinbach is very generous so we thought it would be a great place to bring it back and the Terry Fox Foundation thought that as well."

Bergman says last year more than 50 people participated in the Terry Fox Run in Steinbach and they hope to match and exceed that number this year. He adds registration starts at 12:30 p.m. and the run goes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.