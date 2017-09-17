Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian fatality in Ste. Anne across the street from the Ste. Anne Hotel just before 5 pm Friday. Ste. Anne police say a young girl was riding her bike and…
Charges will be laid after a two vehicle collision at noon on Friday. Steinbach RCMP special constable Dennis Redikop says a white pick-up truck had a green light and was crossing Main Street from…
More than $310,000 was raised by eight Manitoba business and community leaders at a fundraising event this week for STARS. The group, which included RM of Ste.Anne Chief Administrative Officer…
The CFL has immediately eliminated full-contact practices. SRSS Sabres head coach Jamie PetersSRSS Sabres head coach Jamie Peters says he has seen how limiting contact in practices has increased the…
There was a two-vehicle collision Thursday night on Highway #52, one-and-a-half miles west of Mitchell. Deputy Steinbach Fire Chief Ron Chausse says they got the call at 7:48 p.m. "There were two…
About 35 people participated in the CEO Sleepout at K.R. Barkman park in Steinbach Thursday night in support of Today House, a local homeless shelter. RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says the…
The fuel tanker crash site on Highway 1 is being cleaned up under the watchful eye of an environmental consultant. Shortly before 9:00 Tuesday morning a semi tanker hauling 51,500 litres of fuel…
It has been a tough year for honey production here in southeastern Manitoba. Tim Bartel is a Part Owner of Bartel Honey Farms in Kleefeld. He says production numbers aren’t catastrophic but they are…
Steinbach business owners say the federal government's plan to remove some tax incentives will have a number of negative repercussions. The proposed tax changes would, among other things, take away…
The Rural Municipality of Hanover and Gryphon Energetics hosted an explosive targets demonstration on Wednesday to educate local councils and RCMP on how the product can be used safely. Earlier this…
A spokesperson for Today House in Steinbach says their CEO Sleepout was so successful that first year, that they decided to try it again. On Thursday of this week, at least 40 participants are…
Power at the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach was affected from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 2:30 Thursday morning. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen says it was a planned power outage…
Residents of Steinbach are being warned that the sights and sounds of emergency lights and sirens will be very evident in the city next week Tuesday. A mock disaster is being staged by the Steinbach…
Speeding continues to be an issue on Park Road in Steinbach, east of the golf course. Citizens on Patrol conducted a speedwatch Monday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00. 28 of the 431 vehicles heading…
Mayor Chris Goertzen is pleased with new census data released Wednesday which shows the median 'household' income in Steinbach increased 16.6% between 2005 and 2015. Statistics Canada reports the…