Sport Centre Survey Nets Overwhelming Response

The owner of Fitness Zone in Steinbach says there has been an overwhelming response to their survey on plans for a sport centre in the city.

Fitness Zone is getting a new home, but Les Spence is hoping to turn it into much more than just a gym. He owns 2.7 acres of land to the west of Birch Auto Farm Supply. Spence says at the very least there will be a gym built there that is six times the size of Fitness Zone today. But, Spence is hoping to build a sport centre, which could include such things as a field house, walking track and equipment for seniors.

He has put out a survey, aimed at finding out what people want inside this facility. Spence says it took fewer than five days to get 900 responses.

"It's an awesome, awesome start," he says. "Lots of very surprising stuff that people really want in there."

Spence says he is not ready to disclose the results of the survey. And he says the amount that has been returned is only a drop in the bucket compared to what he is hoping for. He says the goal is to have 5,000 surveys returned, though he is hoping for as many as 10,000.

According to Spence, he has not seen a lot of children or seniors fill out this survey. Yet he says it is these two demographics that could benefit most from this sport centre. Majority of the returns are coming from those between the ages of 19 and 49. In fact, of the 900 surveys, only 39 have been filled out by those under the age of 18.

"This is a place where schools really need to get this going," urges Spence. "Here is a place where they could take their kids, even to rock climbing or soccer or a gymnasium, run sports, they will be able to rent it and use that during the day while school is going on."

He is also stressing the importance of seniors filling out this survey. Spence notes this is the opportunity for seniors to have their voices heard for things like a walking track or other equipment geared for their age.

One of the potential user groups that are showing a lot of early interest has been from futsal players. In fact, Spence says futsal wasn't part of the original survey. After adding it to the survey, he says they heard from 30 individuals in a two-hour period Wednesday from those noting they wanted the sport centre to include opportunities for futsal.

The survey appears to be finding its way into the hands of more than just Steinbach residents. Spence says only about fifty percent of surveys being returned are coming from people living in Steinbach.

"We've actually had four or five from the lower states that actually said they would use it too," he says.

Spence says this sport centre is badly needed in Steinbach and notes the response from the surveys has him very encouraged.

"When I first started the project I knew it was needed," he says. "After doing the survey and seeing the results, it actually has got me really pumped up to get this job done."

To fill out the survey, click here.

