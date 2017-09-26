RM Of Morris Council Writes Letter To Prime Minister Regarding Tax Changes

The Rural Municipality of Morris has written a letter to the federal government requesting that it abandon the proposed changes to the small business corporate tax code, and come up with a new strategy that does not negatively impact small businesses.

In a recent council meeting, the RM of Morris reflected on the fact that Morris was built on agriculture, small business and entrepreneurship. Also, according to Statistics Canada, 98% of Canadian businesses are small businesses and 71% of Canadians are employed by small business.

RM of Morris Reeve Ralph Groening believes that the impact has not been given serious consideration.

"The letter will identify our community, the size of the community, the fact that we are essentially a community of small business and small agriculture... we're concerned and we've heard the concerns about our residents and our businesses and our farmers about the potential impact of the new proposed tax changes for Canada," said Groening.

After some discussion, a decision was made to draft a letter to the federal government.

"We wanted to add our voice because we're certainly not the first to identify concerns. We wanted to add our voice to the proposed changes during this time of consultation."

Groening added that the letter will be sent sometime this week to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, along with the local Member of Parliament and the rest of Manitoba's MPs.

"We're just adding our voice to the concerns that we've heard from the middle class that I believe our government has shown an interest in representing, and we feel that the proposed changes will go against what they have indicated that their intent is," Groening said.

He noted council is hoping for the best and for government to respond with adjustments to the proposed changes.

