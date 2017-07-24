RCMP Nab Disqualified Driver

×

Steinbach RCMP report a man from Lowe Farm faces a number of charges following a weekend incident.

According to RCMP, the man faces charges of refusing an approved screening device and for driving while disqualified. He also faces liquor offenses.

Police say the 36-year-old was caught leaving a residence along the Trans Canada Highway. It happened Saturday morning at 12:38 am.


More Local News

Non-Life Threatening Injuries In Semi And Pickup Truck Collision - UPDATE 3PM

Highway 12 was closed in both directions around Road 28 N until noon on Monday. RCMP say the driver of the pickup truck is a 44-year-old male from Winnipeg while the driver of the semi truck carrying…

Man Arrested In McDonald's Parking Lot

Steinbach RCMP arrested a motorist in the McDonald's parking lot over the weekend. Police say a 29-year-old man from the RM of St.Andrews was caught with a blood alcohol level above 80 milligrams.…

STARS Called For Lawn Mower Burns

STARS has released a few details concerning an incident Friday from the Steinbach area. At 7:32 pm, STARS was requested to respond to the Steinbach airport to receive a patient who sustained burn…

Police Looking For Owner Of This Truck

Steinbach RCMP have put out a request for information regarding a blue Ford pickup truck. The truck has a red and white strip on the passenger side mirror. Police wish to speak to the owner. No…

Several Suites Evacuated At Woodhaven Manor Sunday Night

Some suites were briefly evacuated Sunday night at Woodhaven Manor, a 55-plus highrise housing complex in Steinbach. Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says they got the alarm at 7:45 p.m. He…

Steinbach City Council Likes Private PCH Proposal

A proposed senior's highrise housing project is getting a lot of support from Steinbach city council. Plans were unveiled last week for a private facility at 333 Loewen Boulevard that would include…
2017 04 kelving

Health Minister Says Announcements Of Changes Largely Completed

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he has finished all of the major announcements regarding the changes in the delivery of health care in Manitoba. Goertzen adds that while change is constant in…

Crash Closes Highway 12

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a two vehicle collision along Highway 12, south of Steinbach. It happened about one mile north of the Sarto turnoff. Highway 12 is closed at Road 28 North…

Vehicle And Scooter Collision At Main And Reimer

Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision Sunday evening at the corner of Main Street and Reimer Avenue in Steinbach. The call came in around 6 pm, RCMP Community Constable Dennis…

Chamber Of Commerce Works To Improve Parade Organization

The Steinbach Chamber of Commerce has added a graduated fee system as well as entry deadlines to ensure the Pioneer Days Parade is more organized this year. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben…

Single Vehicle Rollover North Of Grunthal

Grunthal Fire Department was called to a single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning just north of Grunthal. The call came in just after 1:30 am just north of Grunthal on highway 216. Deputy Chief…
2017 07 river

Hanover Questions Funding Formula

The Reeve of Hanover says his council has some concerns with how much money the municipality funds to the Red River Basin Commission. The Commission works towards water quality and water protection…

Performers From The Southeast Partake In The Winnipeg Fringe Festival

The Winnipeg Fringe Festival is in full swing and Southeastern Manitoba is well represented by local writers, actors, directors, and improvisers. Jeremy Plett, the Director of Back Yard Theatre…

NDP Immigration Critic Visits Emerson

The federal NDP critic for immigration, refugees and citizenship, Jenny Kwan, made a visit to Emerson Friday afternoon to meet with municipal officials and to learn more about the asylum seekers…
2016 03 wps crest

Steinbach Man Faces Lengthy List Of Charges

A 29-year-old man from Steinbach faces multiple charges following an incident in Winnipeg early Friday morning. Police were patrolling the area around St.Anne's Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard when…
2017 02 routledge

'Tis The Season For West Nile

The Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health says the arrival of Culex Tarsalis mosquitoes this year seems a little later than in years previous. Those are the mosquitoes capable of carrying…

Missing Man Found Dead

A missing man from Thompson, whom police believed could be in the Steinbach or Blumenort area, has been found dead. On July 1st, Thompson RCMP were notified of an abandoned vehicle near the Miles…

Steinbach To Consider Additional Picnic Shelters

Does Steinbach need more picnic shelters? At least one resident seems to think there is a shortage of places to enjoy an outdoor meal. Mayor Chris Goertzen had that discussion Friday morning at his…

Minor Injuries In Two Vehicle Crash

RCMP report only minor injuries in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Steinbach. Dennis Redikop is Community Constable with Steinbach RCMP. He says it appears a Ford SUV was travelling west on…

More Local News

Vandalism And Destruction Of Property Reported In Southland Area

Work At Imperial Oil Site Only 30% Complete

Ritchot Mayor Says New Council Will "Get Along Great"

One Case Of Lyme Disease Reported In Steinbach Area

Tache Construction Mirrors 2016

Hanover Housing Starts On Par With 2016

Marchand Rodeo Canceled This Weekend

Niverville Petition With 500 Signatures Presented To Town Council

Ewen Victorious In Ritchot

Parking Fines To More Than Double In Steinbach

Goertzen Corrects Rumour On Health Care

Next Step For Niverville High School Generating Excitement

Large Tree Snaps In Wednesday Storm

Site Announced For New Niverville High School

No Injuries In Van And Bags Of Insulation Collision

Lunch Goers Support New Swim Program

Helicopter In Flight Along Highway 52 For Bipole III

Election Day In Ritchot

City Council Hears Plans For Highrise Senior's Complex

House Move Slows Traffic Along Highway 52

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Niverville Hollywood Acting Camp

24 July 2017 9:00 am - 28 July 2017 4:00 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Summer Arts Day Camp - Life at Sea

24 July 2017 9:00 am - 28 July 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





"Knit-Wits" Fiber Craft Club

24 July 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Jake Epp Library, Steinbach





