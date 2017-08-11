RCMP Looking For Missing Youth

Thursday at 10:20 p.m. Oakbank RCMP reported to a call about a missing 17-year-old male.

RCMP say Ethan Sumner was last seen early Friday morning near Vimy Ridge Park in the 800 block of Portage Avenue. Sumner is known to frequent the area of Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street in Winnipeg.

He is described as 5'5" tall, 145 pounds, brown eyes, and dark coloured hair. Sumner was last seen wearing a dark shirt, cargo shorts, and a cream-coloured toque. RCMP add he may be wearing a camo-coloured hoodie.

Police are concerned for his safety as he is a vulnerable, at-risk person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).