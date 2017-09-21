Providence Student Impacted By Earthquake In Mexico

The Steinbach Fire Department responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Stonybrook Middle School just after 12:30 this afternoon. Fire Captain Trevor Schellenberg explains. "When we arrived on scene…
Manitoba Hydro says they have been able to restore power to over 5,000 customers who lost their power after the severe wind storm last night in Steinbach and area. As of 2 p.m. Manitoba Hydro says…
Police in Steinbach are searching for bicycle thieves. On September 11th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen bike from a shed along Keating Road. But police say the stolen bike was replaced with…
Construction can be seen in the parking lot of Superstore in Steinbach. Loblaw's vice president of external communication Tammy Smitham says there are two areas currently fenced off because there are…
Steinbach's Assistant Deputy Fire Chief says they received seven or eight calls in a span of about two hours during Tuesday night's storm. Mike Penner says when the rain started falling and the wind…
Steinbach RCMP are warning the general public and in particular the business community to be aware of large amounts of cash in twenty dollar denominations that are being tendered in the area. Police…
Steinbach RCMP continue to search for clues following a break-in at the MTS compound in Steinbach. On September 2nd, police received a report of the break-in along Tower Avenue. Police say one of the…
A severe thunderstorm swept through southeastern Manitoba Tuesday night. It hit around 10 p.m., causing power outages and downing many tree branches. Strong winds also knocked down the fence around…
The Grunthal Fire Department was called out twice in a span of about twenty minutes in Tuesday night's storm. The first call came in around 10:45 pm. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were…
The Staff Sergeant at Steinbach RCMP says a commitment to increased police visibility is having positive results. Harold Laninga presented a report to city council Tuesday night. He says stepped up…
Strong winds in thunderstorms last night did a lot of damage to trees in southeastern Manitoba. Trees and branches were strewn all over the place.
If you caught a glimpse down Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach Tuesday afternoon, you probably saw what appeared to be carnage following a three-vehicle crash. But, while those who attended the scene…
First, the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie approved a shipping container bylaw and now it appears the RM of Hanover is considering the same thing. "Shipping containers have been becoming more…
"Love vs Fear" is the title of the first book written by a Niverville resident. Sylvia St. Cyr says the book was inspired by a Bible verse (1 John 4:18) which says "There is no fear in love, but…
Manitoba Hydro reports, as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 600 customers in Steinbach are still without service following the storm Tuesday night. It says 2,800 customers lost power and 2,200 have…