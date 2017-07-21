One Case Of Lyme Disease Reported In Steinbach Area

A doctor with Southern Health says they have had one reported case of Lyme disease so far this year.

Dr. Michael Rutledge says the single case was reported in the Steinbach area, adding there were 19 reported cases in 2016, 14 in 2015, and an average of 14 between 2010 and 2014.

"The main exposure [to ticks] is in May and June when the ticks are quite small, so you're actually in a phase of the ticks where they're hard to see. Whereas later on, they get larger and if they do bite, then they're easier to see. One of the important things about Lyme disease, in particular, is if you pull the tick off within 24-hours of it biting you, it basically doesn't occur that you'll see the infection happen."

Dr. Rutledge adds symptoms of Lyme disease can take several weeks to appear, and cases are usually reported between June and October/November.

"The classic symptom of Lyme disease is a rash. You'll see this large circular, red rash that looks quite distinct from pretty much any other kind of rash. If it's not treated then you can get other kinds of symptoms, it can affect different organs."

He notes antibiotics are quite effective in treatment of Lyme disease and it's important to see a physician to be treated as soon as possible.

Dr. Rutledge says, to help prevent getting a tick bite, stay out of long grassy areas, tuck pants into socks, and treat pets to prevent them from being carriers.