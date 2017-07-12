Missing Thompson Man Believed To Be In Blumenort-Steinbach Area

A missing Thompson man is believed to be in the Blumenort-Steinbach area.

Thompson RCMP says just before 11:30 a.m. on July 1 they were notified of an abandoned vehicle parked near the Miles Hart Bridge over the Burntwood River in Thompson. RCMP notes items belonging to the missing man, 40-year old Bradley Johnson, were located on the bridge. RCMP Dog Services attended the scene and after a thorough search did not turn up any further evidence.

Johnson had last been seen on July 1 at 4:30 a.m. near the Best Western Hotel in Thompson.

Police conducted multiple searches in the area and interviewed witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).