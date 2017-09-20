"Love vs Fear" is the title of a book written by a Niverville resident.

Sylvia St. Cyr says the book was inspired by a Bible verse (1 John 4:18) which says "There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear." She notes it took her three months to finish writing the raw first draft and she would commit to writing while her daughter was in kindergarten every other day during the week.

St. Cyr says she wanted to explore the idea of how someone could live that out on a daily basis and she found it comes from one's identity.

"Knowing who you are at your core, something that won't change. So, it's bigger than if you're a parent, even your career or being a son or daughter. When you know who you are at your core and that doesn't change, then you can go out and live your life fearless and battle those fears. What it always does is give everyone around you the courage to do the same."

St. Cyr adds while writing the book she found healing and push past fears of her own, which she notes is ironic, considering the title and content of the book.

The book is available through Chapters and the Steinbach Hulls store.