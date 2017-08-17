Goertzen To Stay On As Health Minister

Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen will stay on as Health Minister. His position was not affected by a cabinet shuffle Thursday morning.

Premier Brian Pallister announced he was creating two new departments from a previously combined department. One of the new entities is Indigenous and Northern Relations and the other is Municipal Relations. Gimli MLA Jeff Wharton is the new Municipal Affairs Minister and Agassiz MLA Eileen Clarke is the new Minister of Indigenous and Northern Relations.

Pallister also shuffled some portfolios including naming Ron Schuler the Minister of Infrastructure, replacing Blaine Pederson who moves to the Ministry of Growth, Enterprise and Trade.



The complete list of changes is below:

Ron Schuler (MLA for St. Paul) – minister of infrastructure;

Cliff Cullen (MLA for Spruce Woods) – minister of Crown services and government house leader;

Blaine Pedersen (MLA for Midland) – minister of growth, enterprise and trade;

Cathy Cox (MLA for River East) – minister of sport, culture and heritage; and

Rochelle Squires (MLA for Riel) – minister of sustainable development and minister responsible for francophone affairs and status of women.

The following ministers remain in their current portfolios: