Crash Slows Traffic In Mitchell

Police Request Tips On Incidents In Steinbach, Mitchell And RM of Ste. Anne Steinbach RCMP are asking for tips regarding several incidents in recent weeks. A bike trailer/stroller was stolen from a residence along Parkview Crescent between August 4th and 10th. Then, between…

Three Domestic Assaults Sunday Steinbach RCMP report they responded to three domestic assaults on Sunday. The first incident was reported at 12:22 a.m. and is still under investigation. Then at 2:22 a.m. they were called to a…

Horse Entries On Par At Richer Roughstock Rodeo A Richer Roughstock Rodeo committee member says everything went well with the implementation of a mandatory Coggins test. Marty Pitura says the entry numbers were on par with previous years, noting…

Kleefeld Honey Festival Gaining Momentum The Kleefeld Honey Festival has seen a complete turn around over the last few years. That according to organizer Gord Meneer. The Kleefeld Honey Festival is on this weekend and Meneer notes with the…

Census Data Shows A High Percentage Of Married People In The Southeast Recently released data from the 2016 census shows the percentage of people over the age of 15 that are married in the Rural Municipality of Hanover is significantly higher than the national average.…

Heat Advisory In Effect With daytime temperatures near 30 until Tuesday, a heat advisory has been put into place by the province. Health minister Kelvin Goertzen says he wants to remind Manitobans to take precautions to…

Province Hires Consulting Firm To Create P3 Framework For School Construction The Manitoba government has selected KPMG LLC to develop a Public Private Partnership (P3) business case for future construction of schools in the province, Premier Brian Pallister and Education and…

Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision On McKenzie Steinbach emergency crews attended a collision between a car and a motorcycle around 10 p.m. Friday. Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse says the collision took place at the corner of Biscayne Drive and…

CanFire Challenges Chinese Company In Fireworks Competition A former Steinbach resident is raving about the fireworks competition last weekend in Moosomin, Saskatchewan. Vern Toews, who now lives in Winnipeg, is a choreographer for CanFire Pyrotechnics which…

Out Of Town Best Place To View Perseids Meteor Shower The annual Perseids meteor shower will be at its peak Saturday night. Local skywatcher Ken McAllister says the Perseids meteor shower is the remnants of comet Swift-Tuttle and, as the earth passes…

Hanover Getting Finances In Order For Blumenort Fire Hall A borrowing by-law for the construction and equipping of the new Blumenort Fire Hall has been given first reading. Reeve Stan Toews says there was one complaint from a resident who wanted to make…

Two Vehicle Collision Just North Of Steinbach Emergency crews attended a two vehicle collision just north of Steinbach on Highway 12 around 4:15 Friday afternoon. Steinbach RCMP Constable Dennis Redikop says both vehicles had a single occupant.…

Out With the Old, In With The New Crews have begun phase two of the card lock expansion project at the Ste Anne Co-op bulk fuel station on highway 12 in Steinbach. General manager Henry Nickel says the new bulk plant and temporary…

Four Headstones Knocked Down In Cemetery Accident A three-day old fence and four headstones were damaged at Saint Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, about 4.5 miles south of Steinbach, last week Thursday. Steinbach RCMP Staff Sergeant…