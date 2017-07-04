City Council Nixes Performing Arts Centre Plan

Steinbach City Council has decided against extending its June 30th deadline regarding the future of a proposed Performing Arts Centre.



Funding lapsed June 30th after there was no word on $15 million worth of grant applications from the federal and provincial governments. The matter was discussed at City Council's Summer Study Session on Tuesday. Then, Mayor Chris Goertzen announced the decision at Tuesday evening's council meeting.

"Council chose to follow through with their commitment of June 30th," says Goertzen. "June 30th was the deadline to require all the funding in place to proceed with this project and so we will not be proceeding with it."

Goertzen says the city will continue with consultations over the next few months to determine exactly what its recreation and cultural plans will be moving forward.

"We'll be talking to different individuals and different organizations to make sure that we have a good plan in place so that we can move forward," says Goertzen. "We do recognize that we do want to do recreation and cultural projects in Steinbach. The funding ran out and so we're going to look for a new plan."

When asked whether the dream of a Performing Arts Centre for Steinbach is now dead, Goertzen responded by saying City Council's plan is now set aside.

Goertzen says the city knows that both the federal and provincial governments have set aside money for Building Canada Phase II. However, he says those announcements have yet to be made.

Council will continue its commitment to set aside money in a recreation and cultural reserve for future projects.

