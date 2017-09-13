City Council Hears Proposal For A Youth Council

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

A youth from Steinbach is urging city council to establish a Youth Council. Spencer Teetaert is a Grade 12 student at Steinbach Regional Secondary School and is president of the student council. He made a presentation to city council Tuesday night. Teetaert says he got the idea for a Youth Council while attending a Canada 150 youth forum in Ottawa earlier this year. He explains the purpose of such a council.

"The youth councils are a way to give youth a platform to share their ideas and to bring to life what they see as a need in the community. In other cities, they've brought mental health campaigns and infrastructure for youth, they've advocated for theatres and sports centres and stuff like that. It really is a platform for youth to bring (forward) what they want to see in the city."

Teetaert says it would also expose young people to civic politics. He notes such a council would have to be spearheaded by the city so that it can be sustained long term.

"We would need someone on city council to be involved in this idea, who is enthusiastic about it. I know, me personally, I'm going to be leaving in a year for school so I cannot spearhead2017 09 spencer teetaert2Spencer Teetartthe whole thing. But I know there are people in this community that are youth enthusiasts and would love to see this pull through."

Teetaert says, ideally, a youth council would be given a budget and the freedom to use it. He notes the City of Tecumseh, Ontario gives its youth council an annual budget of $5,000.

City councillors commended Teetaert for his proposal. Deputy Mayor John Fehr says it will need to be explored further before a decision is made.

"I guess the best way to do this is to look at all the pros and cons to it and see how we could do something like this practically. The logistics of it are always the thing that makes it work or not work. Hopefully, we can come up with something that's going to be workable for the youth and for council as well."

Fehr says Teetaert's proposal will be discussed at an upcoming city council study session.

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

More Local News

City Council Hears Proposal For A Youth Council

A youth from Steinbach is urging city council to establish a Youth Council. Spencer Teetaert is a Grade 12 student at Steinbach Regional Secondary School and is president of the student council. He…

Record Breaking Fundraiser Helps Send Children Back To School

School has started and the executive director of the Steinbach Family Resource Centre is doing her best to make sure each child has what they need to succeed this school year. Vicki Olatundun says…

Downed Power Line In La Broquerie

Emergency crews tended to a downed power line on the north side of La Broquerie around 5 p.m. Tuesday. La Broquerie Fire Chief Al Nadeau says the power line was down at the junction of Provincial…

One Human Case Of West Nile Virus In Southern Health Region

There has been one human case of West Nile virus in Manitoba so far this year and it occurred within the Southern Health region. Dr. Michael Routledge, Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health,…

Rainy Weather Headed Our Way

A Meteorologist with Environment Canada says she doesn't think southern Manitoba will be shutout this time around. Natalie Hasell is referring to the rain being forecast for this part of the province…

Cause Determined In Bale Fire Near Pansy

The Hanover Fire Chief says it was exhaust from a tractor that sparked a field fire north of Pansy Monday afternoon. Paul Wiebe says firefighters from Grunthal and Kleefeld battled the fire along…
RCMP Logo

Serious Injuries In ATV Crash

Two men from Alberta were seriously injured after their side by side ATV rolled Saturday south of Ile des Chenes. St.Pierre RCMP responded to the call at approximately 7:45 pm. Investigators believe…

Local Military Student Finishes Top Ten In The Canadian Forces Base Petawawa Ironman Competition

A first-time competitor in the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Petawawa Ironman competition finished 10th out of 222 runners on Thursday. 18-year-old Matthew Choquette from Steinbach is attending the…
2017 09 chris goertzen

City Council Elated By PCH Announcement

Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen says city council is very pleased that its priority for more senior's housing is being realized. He says the announcement Friday of a major expansion at Rest Haven…

Air Quality Advisory Issued

Environment Canada says air quality could deteriorate Tuesday as westerly winds spread smoke from forest fires in Western Canada across the Prairies. It says people with breathing difficulties should…

Niverville Producer Happy With Harvest So Far

A farmer at Niverville says they are in a break between having finished the harvest of wheat and canola and waiting for the soybeans and corn to be ready. Ken Krahn says he is thankful for an above…

Hay Field Up In Flames Near Pansy

The Deputy District Fire Chief for Grunthal says the wind Monday afternoon created challenging conditions as they battled a field fire north of Pansy. The Grunthal Fire Department was called out…

Young Steer Rider Suffers Mild Concussion After Being Stomped On

A young bull rider from Brandon who was stomped on yesterday at the Heartland Rodeo Finals in Grunthal has no major injuries. Rod Gladue, President of the Heartland Rodeo Association says Cole…

Tense Moments For La Broquerie Fire Department Sunday

The La Broquerie Fire Department had its hands full Sunday with a grass fire. Chief Alain Nadeau says they got the call just after 1:30 p.m. for a grass fire along Provincial Road 302, two-and-a-half…

"I Would Rather Go Through Five Hundred Snow Storms Than A Hurricane"

A former resident of Steinbach is safe and sound after Hurricane Irma ripped through her neighbourhood over the weekend. Michelle Unger Koop has been in Florida since 2002. Today, she lives in…
2016 11 rcmp car

Driver From Grunthal Receives Licence Suspension

A male driver had his driver's licence suspended in Steinbach early Saturday. RCMP report they stopped a vehicle on Highway #12 just before 2:30 a.m. As a result of a test, a 28 year-old male from…

Hot, Dry Summer Pushes Up Water Demand In Steinbach

The hot, dry weather this summer has placed heavy demands on the water system in Steinbach. Mike Heppner, head of the Water Works department, says there were some days last month when water use hit…

Highway 1 Construction Winds Down

It was another summer of reduced speeds for those heading to cottage country down the Trans Canada Highway. Brett Wareham, Director of Regional Operations with Manitoba Infrastructure says they had a…
rcmp badge

Multiple Shots Fired In Beausejour-Birds Hill-Garson Area

RCMP from Beausejour and Oakbank are investigating multiple incidents of shots being fired early Saturday morning. The first incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. in the East Beach parking lot at Birds Hill…

STARS Called To Rodeo In Grunthal

Stars air ambulance was called out to Grunthal late Sunday afternoon to the Heartland Rodeo Finals at the Hanover Ag Exhibition Park. Stars spokesperson Fatima Khawaja explains. " Stars was…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login