Charges Laid In Two Vehicle Collision

Charges will be laid after a two vehicle collision at noon on Friday.

Steinbach RCMP special constable Dennis Redikop says a white pick-up truck had a green light and was crossing Main Street from Hespeler Street to McKenzie Avenue when it was struck by a red Kia car traveling eastbound on Main Street. Redikop says charges will be laid against the driver who ran the red light and struck the truck.

He adds there was only the driver in each vehicle and both signed refusals of treatment, noting injuries could have been much worse.

Traffic was down to one lane on Main Street at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue while crews cleared the scene.