8th Annual Manitoba Fiberglass And Vintage Camper Rally

78 Vintage Boler Campers and their owners gathered in St. Malo this weekend for the 8th annual get together. Another one of the vintage Boler campers

Next year the camper rally is moving to the Red River Exhibition Park for the 50th anniversary of the campers which were made in Winnipeg. A couple came out from British Columbia and won the prize for furthest traveled. Some as close as St. Pierre won for shortest travel, just goes to show how far people travel for this convention.