From woodworking to cooking to horse riding, a Steinbach club spokesperson says 4H, which stands for health, heart, hands, and head, is a great opportunity for kids.

David Dawson says the 4H motto is "Learn To Do By Doing" and adds teach important life skills to children between the age of eight and eighteen.

"The program started many years ago by the Department of Agriculture for rural kids who didn't have the opportunities that town kids had. It's developed over the years all over the province and country. There are a variety of different kinds of clubs like a horse club in Ste. Anne, a dairy club where they learn about cows and calves. The club I'm talking about here in Steinbach is a multi-purpose club."

Dawson says in the multi-purpose club members are able to learn about sewing, woodworking, welding, machinery, home banking, cooking, and more. He notes they are always looking for new members and instructors.

He adds 4H has a strong focus on public speaking.

"The members have to learn how to prepare their speech, how to get up and give a speech, and then the various stages there. So, we have a little speaking competition within our club. The winners, or the best in the different categories, can go forward to the Eastern Manitoba competition, then the best of those can go onto the Interprovincial competition and win a fancy trophy."

Registration for the Steinbach club takes place on Tuesday (Sep. 19) from 7-8 p.m. at the United Church in Steinbach.