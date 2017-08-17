21 Housing Starts In Steinbach In July/ Alderwood Crescent Extended

Mayor Chris Goertzen says July was a very strong month for building permits in Steinbach. $6.5 million worth of building permits were issued during the month, bringing the year-to-date total to $36 million. Goertzen says most of the July permits were for new homes including 13 single family homes and eight duplexes.

"21 housing units in the month of July is really significant. We continue to see a lot of growth in Steinbach."

The one larger project was a $2.3 million dollar permit for the expansion of Keystone Agri-Motive.

Meanwhile, Goertzen says city council has approved the extension of Alderwood Crescent in the south end of the city.

"Council did approve the development of an additional four lots, four lots of low-density housing on the end of Alderwood, which will extend that roadway slightly. It's a small development but it's significant. If they do put duplexes on those lots, it'll be eight additional homes."

Goertzen notes that Alderwood will be extended even further north in the future but says there are multiple land owners in the area and they will have to coordinate a plan as to when that might happen.