×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News


Friesen Drillers in Steinbach celebrated their 125th anniversary on Friday.

Manager Kim Friesen says the business was started by C.K. Friesen as a smaller operation out of his blacksmith shop. From there she notes they have grown to four locations (Regina, Brandon, Steinbach, and Emo, ON), 52 employees, and drilling all across Canada.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.steinbachonline.com/local/125-years-five-generations-and-millions-of-feet-drilled#sigProId1a3a078b96

Brother and manager Jason Friesen says drilling has changed quite a bit over the years.

"From the start, when C.K. Friesen started, he originally dug wells by hand and moved on to a wooden drill rig, as you can see in our historical display. We actually have one of the first rigs he would have used at that time, to what we have now, a more modern-day hydraulic mud rotary drill rig."

2017 07 friesen1From left: Peter, Kim, Jason, and Michael Friesen.Friesen says, in the beginning, they would have used picks and shovels to dig a well 30-50 feet deep, compared to today when they drill a 200-300 foot well and it takes them about five hours.

From day one, in 1892, Friesen notes it has been a family run business with the fourth and fifth generations now involved in the daily operations. He adds the fifth generation family members want to carry out the business and can see another 125 years in operation.

"[We've drilled] millions [of feet] over the years. We've drilled hundred and hundreds of wells. I'd say, from the 70's we've probably averaged about 400 wells a year at an average depth of 200 to 300 feet."

According to Friesen, this means in the last 30 years, Friesen Drillers has drilled three-million feet.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.steinbachonline.com/local/125-years-five-generations-and-millions-of-feet-drilled#sigProId69e73708fe

"Water wells are still our main core business but we've diversified into pipe piling and specialized drilling. Anything that requires drilling, we've adapted and used our equipment to do that."

Friesen adds him and his siblings were very involved in the business prior to their father's passing in July 2014, and though the day-to-day operations didn't falter, they definitely miss him each and every day.

He says going forward each day they succeed in their tasks is accomplishing a goal. Moving into the future, he notes they hope to expand their business into more provinces and continue providing a great service.

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

125 Years, Five Generations, And Millions Of Feet Drilled

Friesen Drillers in Steinbach celebrated their 125th anniversary on Friday. Manager Kim Friesen says the business was started by C.K. Friesen as a smaller operation out of his blacksmith shop. From…

Niverville Sees A Jump In Construction In The First Half Of 2017

Construction has been very strong in Niverville for the first six months of 2017. From the beginning of January to the end of June 47 building permits have been pulled in Niverville at a total value…

No Serious Injuries In Two Vehicle Collision At Main And Brandt

There were no serious injuries in a two vehicle collision on the corner of Brandt and Main Street shortly after 4 Friday afternoon. RCMP Corporal Martens says in total three people were involved in…

Weather System Tonight Could Bring Severe Thunderstorms

Environment Canada has forecast a risk of a severe thunderstorm Friday evening. Meteorologist Natalie Hassell says there is a low-pressure system with a frontal system associated with, which they've…

Part Of Steinbach Main Street To Be Closed Saturday For Pride Parade

There will be some traffic disruptions in downtown Steinbach Saturday. Randy Reimer, head of Public Works, says part of Main Street will be closed to accommodate the Pride Parade. "At approximately…

Bicycles Stolen on Hanover Street On Sunday

A bicycle was stolen from a residence on Hanover Street early in the morning on Sunday. RCMP say, from surveillance footage, more than one male can be seen inspecting the bicycle. They note the males…

RCMP Asking For Help In Identifying Suspects In Two Shoplifting Incidents

Two cases of shoplifting have been reported in Steinbach. The first occurred on Friday, June 16 when one male and one female suspect left The Real Canadian Superstore in Steinbach without paying for…

Second Theft For Marchand Grocery Store In One Month's Time

Steinbach RCMP responded to a break, enter, and theft at the Marchand Grocery Store on Monday at 3:30 a.m. RCMP say the suspects gained entry through the front door and, once inside, they targeted…

Burning Truck Closes Trans Canada

A Dodge Ram went up in flames Thursday night on the Trans Canada Highway near Ste.Anne. Ste.Anne Fire Chief John Desrochers says they were called out around 10:45 to a truck fire approximately…

Ritchot Mayoral Candidates Part II

Fifteen years after last being on Ritchot council, a man from Ste.Agathe is hoping for a return to municipal politics. Gene Whitney is a retired federal civil servant who served as a Councillor in…

Free Park Entry This Weekend

Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and heat this weekend and if your plans include camping, it might cost you less than you expected. Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox says this…

Toews Confident Annexation Plan Will Be Approved

The Reeve of Hanover calls it a good decision by the Municipal Board. Stan Toews is referring to what the Board has decided regarding their proposed annexation with the City of Steinbach. The most…

Flood of the Century Brings Back Memories, Good and Bad

Panel discussion on future water strategies in the Red River Valley Municipal officials, past and present, had a chance to reminisce about Manitoba's Flood of Century Wednesday night in Morris. 2017…

Niverville Breaks Ground On New Business Park

Representatives from the Town of Niverville and Edie Construction Limited broke ground on the Niverville Business Park Thursday morning. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says they are very excited to…

"There Always Were Many Hobby Farms"

A hobby farm for chickens, and possibly a pony, was approved on Evergreen Place in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie. The rural residential area is 1.5 miles south of Highway 52 off Kokomo Road.…

Housing Construction Driving Growth In Steinbach In 2017

Housing starts in Steinbach up to the end of June are more than double the total for all of last year. City Planner Lacey Gaudet says residential construction is driving growth this year. "We've had…
2017 01 chris

Steinbach City Council Thrilled By Approval Of Annexation

The Mayor of Steinbach says city council is very pleased that the Manitoba Municipal Board has approved the city's revised annexation plan. The board has okayed a plan that would see the city add…

Ritchot Mayoral Candidates Part 1

Residents in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot are heading to the polls next week for a by-election. Chris Ewen of Ile des Chenes is one of four candidates running for the position of Mayor. Ewen…
2016 07 owen reimer

Financial Adviser Says No Need To Panic Over Bank Of Canada Rate Increase

A financial adviser in Steinbach says the first increase in the Bank of Canada rate in seven years is nothing to worry about. The central bank upped its overnight rate by a quarter-point Wednesday to…

Road Safety Play Park Benefits From Community Support

Construction is nearing completion on a new road safety play park at Steinbach Family Resource Centre. Executive Director Vicki Olatundun says they are also putting in a new meeting room for some of…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login