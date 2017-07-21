Fredborg Wins Amateur Championship



Travis Fredborg captured the 2017 Manitoba Men's Amateur Golf Championship Thursday and he ended his day by watching the most memorable putt of his golfing career find the bottom of the cup.



Fredborg rolled in a 25-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole at Elmhurst which put a impressive exclamation mark on his final round four-under par 67.



"As soon as I hit it I knew it was perfect. It looked good the whole way. When I saw it rolling I thought I had a pretty good chance."



The 21-year-old-Selkirk product, who had a one stroke lead on Devon Schade of Elmhurst playing the 18th hole, finished with a 72-hole total of hour under par 280 which was three ,shots better than the 2015 & 2016 champion.



"It's a pretty cool feeling I'm not going to lie," said Fredborg. "I won the Junior twice back in the day and the way Devon's been playing the past couple of years, I didn't know if he was going to be beatable in this event. Everytime he came out he was just lights out - fairways, greens and making everything. I knew I had to come out here today and put a good number together. Funny enough...I said to my parents, to my caddie and to my brother - If I shot 67 tomorrow I'll win and sure enough I went out and shot 67."



Schade, who entered the final round with a one shot lead over Fredborg and Eric Johnson of Breezy Bend, saw his quest to become the first golfer since Todd Fanning accomplished the feat in 1990, '91 & '92, to win back-to-back-to-back Manitoba Men's Amateur Championships come to an end.



"Didn't make any putts today,"said Schade. "That was a big problem for me. Hit the ball okay. It just wasn't a good day for putting for me. It came down to the final hole so it was a pretty exciting finish."

Stefan Lavallee of Quarry Oaks was one-under par 70 on Thursday and finished in a tie for 12th place at plus 15.



Reigning Provincial Match Play champion Colwyn Abgrall of Niverville was 74 and finished at plus 17.



Matthew Curtis of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club was 77 and plus 22.



Tyson Ehnes of Lorette was 77 and plus 24.



Adam Guenther of the Fly-In was 79 and plus 26



Bailey Funk of the Fly-In was 82 and plus 27



Cole Peters' birdie attempt on the 18th hole at Elmhurst



Cole Peters of Quarry was 82 and finished at plus 28.



Peters was tied for 8th after day one thanks to a one-over par 72 at Selkirk but then went 76 in round two and recorded back to back 82's at Elmhurst.



"I feel like the first round was a very long time ago," said Peters shortly after signing his scorecard. "Everything felt different. Nothing felt right after the first round. You've got to come mentally prepared and I apparently wasn't and you just got to it good golf shots and that didn't happen either."



Nathan Kraynk of Sundown was 80 and plus 30.



Doug Penner of the Fly In was 80 and plus 34.



Jamie Roy of Quarry was 83 and plus 35.



