A's Capture Western Canada Championship

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


La Broquerie A's - 2017 Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Champions
Back Row: assistant coach Ray Grimard, Mason Hartung, Drayden Kurbatoff, Meech Nadeau, Keyan Grimard, Davis Fenske, Dawson Tanner, Justin Gudmundson , Eric Mateychuk, assistant coach Mitch Tetrault & head coach Mitch Nadeau
Front Row: Zac Tetrault, Dustin Broesky, Carson Tufford, Darius Morrow & Gabe Ross

 

It's just over 2,000 kilometers from La Broquerie to Kamloops.

The La Broquerie A's made that trip to British Columbia last week and are returning home as 2017 Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball champions.

"I knew with this group of kids, with their dedication to the sport of baseball and how they all meshed together, I knew this year we had something special going on," said A's coach Mitch Nadeau during a phone interview Monday morning as his ballclub started its journey back to Manitoba from the Okanagan. "It's just a great feeling to be recognized as champions of Western Canada. These guys just battled the whole way to do this."

The provincial champions endured the car ride from southeastern Manitoba through Saskatchewan and Alberta and then got adjusted to a two-hour time change when they crossed the B.C. border.

"We had a light practice Thursday evening just to get our legs going and I was actually really, really surprised how the kids coped through all this," said Nadeau. "Even our first game on Friday morning at 8 a.m. PDT, from the first pitch to the last pitch, we never skipped a beat. It was quite impressive."

The A's opened the Westerns with a pair of wins on day one.

La Broquerie defeated the Tri City Indians 5-2 and the Provost Pilots 11-7.

"That was the key point in our pre-game speech," Nadeau said. "Lets not look to Sunday but let's look to this first game and go inning-by-inning and pitch-by-pitch. You can only control what's going on at the moment. I reminded the kids that this is a big stage but they're still kids the same age. We just took it pitch-by-pitch and rolled from there."

The A's bounced the Lloydminster Twins 12-1 on Saturday and then lost their only game of the weekend on Sunday morning 2-1 to the Burnaby Braves.

That game featured a pitchers duel between Carson Hemingway of the Braves and Stonewall's Davis Fenske who La Broquerie added to its roster for the Westerns.

"We were told we were facing one of the top pitchers in B.C. and he was a good thrower," said Nadeau. "He was throwing hard and he had a good curve and a good change up which kept us off balance. I was quite impressed how we battled against him. It just so happened it created a three-way tie with our loss but because of the amount of runs we gave up, we still got first place. Hats off to our pitcher also. It was incredible how he kept a good hitting team off balance."

The A's captured the Western Canada championship as they scored five runs in the fourth inning and shutout Tri Cty 7-0 in the final.

Dawson Tanner went the distance allowing just three hits and struck out eight.

"They could not generate anything off Dawson," said Nadeau. "He kept mixing it up. It was quite impressive. It was probably the best game that I had ever seen him pitch and he's pitched a lot of good games but the way he handled this lineup from top to bottom - it was impressive. They had no clue what was coming. From his fastball to his curve ball to changing the speed of his windup. Our defense played amazing behind him too. There were a lot of routine plays. I knew with Dawson on the mound all we had to do was generate a few runs and I was pretty positive that would be enough for the win and it was."

"We have quite an amazing group of kids here," added Nadeau. "Throughout all these games, it wasn't just one player carrying the whole team. From first batter to the ninth batter, everybody chipped in one way or another. Timely hits from our number eight hitter to our number nine hitter doing a sacrifice bunt that ends up into a double. Our guys were sharp and capitalized on miscues. It was total group effort. Our pitching was solid. Dawson Tanner was our best pitcher and we didn't use him until the final. Kudo's to all those other players. We've got something special going on and hopefully it's going to continue for a few more years here."

Game MVP honours from the weekend went to Mason Hartung, Meech Nadeau, Justin Gudmundson, Davis Fenske and Dawson Tanner.


lab west bottomThe La Broquerie A's baseball family at the Westerns in Kamloops (Photo credit: Joel Hartung)

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

A's Capture Western Canada Championship

La Broquerie A's - 2017 Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Champions Back Row: assistant coach Ray Grimard, Mason Hartung, Drayden Kurbatoff, Meech Nadeau, Keyan Grimard, Davis Fenske, Dawson Tanner,…

Kosmolak Takes Job Within Jets Organization

Riley Kosmolak, who has been the equipment manager for the past five years with the Steinbach Pistons, has accpeted a position within the Winnipeg Jets and will be working for the AHL Manitoba Moose…

Bombers Roll On With Win Over Eskimos

With their fourth win in a row on Thursday night, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are officially the hottest team in the CFL. The Blue and Gold (6-2) came out strong at Investors Group Field and never…

Raiders 2017 Season Opener

The Eastman Raiders 27th football season got underway Sunday with four games at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. The Bantam Raiders dropped a 24-22 decision to the Interlake Thunder. The Pee Wee…

Funk Wins Fly-In Club Championship

Bailey Funk won the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club Men's Championship Saturday, winning in a playoff over Adam Guenther. Both Funk and Guenther had a two-day total score of 145, one over par. Funk won on…

Hartung & Thiessen Capture Beach Volleyball Gold

Mason Hartung of Steinbach and Sawyer Thiessen of Mitchell won gold at Volleyball Manitoba's Provinical Beach Volleyball Championship this past weekend in Winnipeg. Hartung & Thiessen defeated Caiden…

A's Off to Westerns

The La Broquerie A's are bound for Kamloops, British Columbia for the Western Canada Bantam "AA" Baseball Championships. The A's won the Baseball Manitoba 15U "AA" Provincial Championship last month…

Banman/Reimer Win Steinbach Men's League

The Ledingham GM Men's League wrapped up Monday night at the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club. David Banman and Randy Reimer won the championship match in an extra hole, defeating Ben Funk and Lloyd Funk.…

Canada Summer Games Comes to an End

The 2017 Canada Summer Games are over. The Closing Ceremonies were held Sunday at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg. Maddy Mitchell, who won five medals in canoe/kayak, was Team Toba's flag bearer…

Canada Games Update - Volleyball Gold

Team Toba's last medal of the 2017 Canada Summer Games is gold. Manitoba defeated Alberta 28-30, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 in the female volleyball final Saturday night at Investors Group Athletic Center…

Canada Games Update – Best Ever

Friday was a record setting day for Team Toba at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Manitoba athletes won 11 medals including four gold. Team Manitoba has won 41 medals including 9 gold, 15…

Canada Games Update – Gold in the Pool

Team Manitoba captured four medals Tuesday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Three of those four came in the pool and all were gold. Oksana Chaput finished first in the 100 meter…

Sultans Host Western Canada Championships

The top six Midget aged baseball teams will be in Steinbach and Île-des-Chênes this weekend. "Being from the Carillon area we are pretty proud to be able to show off our facilities and it's going to…

Canada Games Update – Four More Medals

Manitoba added to its medal count Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Maddy Mitchell and Nicole Boyle won bronze in the Canoe/Kayak C2 200 meter final. Quinlan Roberts got silver…

Canada Games Update – More Medals in the Water

Manitoba won two more medals in the pool Wednesday night at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Oksana Chaput, who won gold in the 100 meter freestyle Tuesday, got silver in the 50 meter…

Canada Games Update - Halfway Home

Team Manitoba's medal count is 18 with two gold, eight silver and eight bronze as week one of the 2017 Canada Summer Games came to an end Friday night in Winnipeg. Emma Gray took gold in single…

Canada Games Update – Week Two Begins

Team Manitoba picked up two medals on the water as week two of the 2017 Canada Summer Games got underway Monday in Winnipeg. Nicole Boyle and Maddy Mitchell got silver in Canoe/Kayak C2 1000 meters.…

Peewee And Bantam "AAA" Provincials

There are a pair of Provincial "AAA" Championships taking place this weekend. The 15U "AAA" Provincial Championships are being held in Morden and the 13U "AAA" Provincial Championships are being held…

Penner Qualifies For Worlds

Greg Penner of Steinbach has qualified for the IRONMAN World Championship. The 39-year-old qualified after finishing 7th in his age category at IRONMAN Canada on Sunday in Whistler. Penner didn't…

Canada Games Update - 1 gold, 4 silver & 3 bronze

Team Manitoba picked up eight medals Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg including our province's first gold. Victoria Tachinski, who was named the MHSAA's Female Athlete of the Year…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Monday, August 21st

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7:02 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Minnesota at Chicago, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Seattle at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22nd

American Baseball Association
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Los Angeles, 9:08 p.m.
National League
Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Seattle at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local Sports

Canada Games Update – Bronze Medal Performances

Canada Games Update - Playing For Bronze

Canada Games Update – Medal Round Bound

Bombers Rally Late In Win over Alouettes

Countdown to the Games - Nick Friesen

Countdown to the Games - Jacob Loewen

Sultans Season Ends With Game Four Loss

Countdown to the Games - Zach Giesbrecht

Snap Fitness Sports Star of the Month: Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe

Gonna Play One More

Must Win For Sultans

Countdown to the Games - Gill Woodward

Silver Won At Gymnastics Nationals

Countdown to the Games - Yanykk Nadeau

Provincial Senior AA All-Stars & 18U AAA Championships

Sultans Lose Heartbreaker

Fredborg Wins Amateur Championship

Sultans Advance to MJBL Semifinals

Team Toba Names Flag Bearer for Canada Summer Games

Sultans of Swing

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events
Southern Health-Santé Sud, QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services will be moving to the Bethesda Primary Care Centre

10 August 2017 9:00 am

Bethesda Primary Care Centre, Steinbach





The Manitoba Personalized Lifestyle Research Program

15 August 2017 12:00 am - 30 November 2017 6:00 am

Bethesda Regional Health Centre Campus Parking Lot, Steinbach





Niverville CSI Detective Camp

21 August 2017 9:00 am - 25 August 2017 4:00 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





VBS

22 August 2017 6:30 pm - 24 August 2017 9:00 pm

TBA





Login