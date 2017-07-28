Crop Residue Burning Authorizations Begin August 1

Manitoba Agriculture is reminding producers who choose to burn crop residue that authorization is required from Aug. 1 to Nov. 15.

Daily authorizations are issued by 11 a.m. based on weather and smoke dispersion conditions.

Night burning continues to be banned year-round.

The daily authorization will indicate if burning is permitted or not, and the start and end times allowed for that day. These depend on weather conditions and can change. Depending on conditions, burning may not be authorized for the entire province.

In addition, a burning permit is required at all times in the rural municipalities of Rosser, Headingley, St. François Xavier, Cartier, Macdonald, Ritchot, Taché, Springfield, East St. Paul and West St. Paul. Farmers must follow all other provincial and local regulations when burning crop residue.

The regulation is enforced by environment officers and the RCMP and penalties for failing to comply can result in fines of up to $50,000.

Burning permit applications and more information are available from the toll-free information line at 1-800-265-1233, online at www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture, or from Manitoba Agriculture offices.