Woman Charged In Niverville Crash

Permit Approved For Daycare In Steinbach A woman has received Steinbach city council approval of a Conditional Use Permit to set up a daycare centre. Cadence Gray applied for the permit for a home at 136 Brandt Street. That's on the west…

Two Trucks Collide On Highway 52 Emergency crews were called to a two vehicle collision Thursday afternoon west of Mitchell. It happened shortly before five o'clock near the intersection of Highway 52 and Provincial Road 206. Two…

Dugald To Get $2.1 Million In Water System Upgrades The Rural Municipality of Springfield will be getting both provincial and federal funding for major upgrades to the Dugald water system. Reeve Bob Bodnaruk says the cost of the project is being event…

Goertzen To Stay On As Health Minister Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen will stay on as Health Minister. His position was not affected by a cabinet shuffle Thursday morning. Premier Brian Pallister announced he was creating two new…

21 Housing Starts In Steinbach In July/ Alderwood Crescent Extended Mayor Chris Goertzen says July was a very strong month for building permits in Steinbach. $6.5 million worth of building permits were issued during the month, bringing the year-to-date total to $36…

Lagasse Delivers Funding Announcement For Water Upgrades The Rural Municipality of Ritchot is receiving $2.5 million from the provincial government for upgrades to the regional water supply for Ile des Chenes, St.Adolphe and Ste.Agathe. Dawson Trail MLA…

Car Rolls Near Blumenort-UPDATE There was a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday evening near Blumenort. Steinbach Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called to the scene at 6:13 p.m. "A vehicle, travelling southbound on…

Wednesday BBQ Supports Local Athletes A spokesperson for Eastman Special Olympics says they are just over a month away from their annual registration day. Agnes Thiessen says on September 23rd, athletes can register for their desired…

New Medical Centre Hopes To Cut Down On MRI Wait Times A health announcement was made in Niverville Wednesday morning which may cut down on MRI wait times. Gord Daman, from Niverville Heritage Holdings Inc (NHHI), says currently the wait time in Manitoba…

Fire In Steinbach Does Extensive Damage To Mobile Home Fire early Wednesday morning in Steinbach has a left a family without a home. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they got the alarm at 1:44 a.m. for Aspen Grove Mobile Home Park where there was…

Steinbach Senior's High-Rise Gets Final Approval A proposed senior's high-rise complex at 333 Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has received the green light from city council. The proposal is for a nine-storey building that would have both commercial…

Car Crash In Niverville Forces Hydro Outage RCMP in St. Pierre have released more information about an incident in Niverville early Wednesday morning that caused Manitoba Hydro to later cut service to 1,669 customers to accommodate repairs.…

Centennial Arena Being Pressed Into Service Early The ice is being installed this week at the Centennial Arena in Steinbach which is a few days earlier than planned. Russ Dyck, head of Parks and Recreation, says they initially planned to start the…

MCC Locking Dumpsters For Safety Reasons Dumpsters behind the MCC Thrift Store in Steinbach are now locked after hours. Hardware/ Furniture Manager Jason Hiebert explains it is for safety reasons. "What we were finding was after hours we…