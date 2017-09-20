Tuesday Night's Storm Through Your Eyes

Hanover Considers Restricting Shipping Containers First, the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie approved a shipping container bylaw and now it appears the RM of Hanover is considering the same thing. "Shipping containers have been becoming more…

"Love vs Fear" Just Launched By Niverville Writer "Love vs Fear" is the title of a book written by a Niverville resident. Sylvia St. Cyr says the book was inspired by a Bible verse (1 John 4:18) which says "There is no fear in love, but perfect love…

Early Soybean Yields Half Of Last Year's Levels The soybean harvest had just gotten underway here in southeastern Manitoba last week when the rains arrived. Earl Bargen, the provincial Farm Production Advisor in Steinbach, says early yield reports…

Niverville & Ritchot Mayors Careful In Responding To Income Statistics The Mayor of Niverville is being cautious in responding to census data released last week which shows the town has one of the highest annual median household income levels in the southeast.…

Fall Lawn And Garden Tips The sunny, dry summer is now behind us and with fall weather setting in, a local lawn and garden expert wants to offer a few yard care tips for this time of year. Duayne Friesen says by now you…

Toews To Lead Paramedic Self-Regulation Reg ToewsA man from Steinbach will lead the implementation of paramedic self-regulation in Manitoba. Reg Toews has been hired for the task by Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen. He says Toews recently…

Loewen Boulevard Closed Loewen Boulevard is now closed as part of a mock disaster taking place in Steinbach on Tuesday. The closure will be in effect until approximately 4 pm. The closure is from the east entrance of Oak…

St. Pierre Beginning To Grow Again The Village of St. Pierre hopes to activate its new lagoon cell very soon. Development in the community has been frozen for a number of years because the lagoon was at capacity. The $3 million lagoon…

4H Teaching Important Life Skills From woodworking to cooking to horse riding, a Steinbach club spokesperson says 4H, which stands for health, heart, hands, and head, is a great opportunity for kids. David Dawson says the 4H motto is…

Manitoba Farms Opened Up Their Doors For Open Farm Day Sunday was Open Farm Day in Manitoba as 47 different farms opened up their doors for people to come get a glimpse of what life of agriculture is like here in Manitoba. Natalie Preston a lambing…

Tough Summer For Vegetable Gardens The Co-Presidents of the Steinbach And Area Garden Club say the warm, dry summer definitely left its mark on our vegetable gardens. The Club is responsible for planting and maintaining the garden…

Steinbach Has Lowest Household Income Among Area Municipalities Steinbach has the lowest annual household income among eight neighbouring municipalities in southeastern Manitoba at just over $61,000. The 2016 census shows the RM of Hanover is at $75,000, the RM…

Steinbach RCMP Free Man From Handcuffs Not every call received by police pertains to a serious matter. RCMP got a call at 2:00 Saturday morning about a 22-year-old man in Steinbach who had locked some handcuffs on his wrists and couldn't…

Driver Suspended Near Steinbach A driver was suspended near Steinbach over the weekend for having a blood-alcohol level above .05. RCMP say a vehicle was stopped near a local drinking establishment. The driver, a 32-year-old male…