Train Derails North of Dominion City



A train traveling through the region today didn't quite make it to its destination.

RCMP report about 20 cars were derailed north of Dominion City early this afternoon. No one sustained any injuries and there was no damage to any surrounding property. RCMP adds there were no hazardous materials on board the train, and a lot of corn was spilled.

Morris/Emerson RCMP remain on scene. More information to be provided as it becomes available.