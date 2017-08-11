Train Derails North of Dominion City

The owner of Holiday RV in Steinbach is reminding boat owners about the safety equipment they need to have on board to comply with the law. Kevin Pankratz was reacting to what happened in Gimli last…
The Deputy District Fire Chief in Kleefeld says the outcome of a collision Thursday night could have been much worse. Armin Dueck says it happened on Highway #52 at Blatz Road, four miles west of…
The Steinbach Dairy Queen raised $10,000 for the Children's Miracle Network through their annual Miracle Treat Day. Owner Jo Unger extends a big thanks to everyone who came out and enjoyed a Blizzard…
A spokesperson for the Richer Roughstock Rodeo says a new requirement to test horses for Swamp Fever has not affected the number of entries for their event this weekend. Pat Stolwyk explains it's…
Approval has been given for provincial Disaster Funding Assistance (DFA) in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie. Reeve Lewis Weiss says they applied for funding at 36 different sites about 35 were…
The CEO of International Dairy Queen was in Steinbach Thursday morning for Miracle Treat Day. John Gainor was met in Steinbach by Dairy Queen Owner Jo Unger, Provencher MP Ted Falk, Steinbach MLA…
The Town of Niverville continues to ask residents to be conservative with their water consumption as they wait for their new well bank. Mayor Myron Dyck says the provincial government recently…
The Director of Manitoba Infrastructure for the Eastern Region says the new intersection to be built on Highway #12, in front of Trucks Unlimited in Steinbach, will be identical to the one at…
Today House in Steinbach has seen an increase in people using its services over the last few years. Coordinator Catherine Bergen says the main focus of Today House is getting those struggling with…
Joachim Street in the Village of La Broquerie is currently under construction. Public works supervisor Ron Kowalchuk says the road had a poor surface, was falling apart, and required drainage…
Manitoba's Growth, Enterprise and Trade minister says the province's latest jobs report is good news. Statistics Canada reports over 10,000 new jobs have been created in Manitoba so far this year,…
The chair of Steinbach Mennonite Church says they are excited to have hired a new pastor and are in the process of making a fresh start. Karen Peters says Lee Hiebert started as pastor on August 1st.…
Recent census numbers show the number of people speaking a variety of languages is increasing. Richard Harder, program director at Eastman Immigrant Services, says he didn't find any surprises when…
RCMP at Oakbank say a missing teen has been safely located. Dakota Hunter was reported missing on Monday, July 31st. Police thank the public for their assistance in finding her.
Harvest could start next week here in southeastern Manitoba. Earl Bargen, the provincial Farm Production Advisor, says that's the word after checking fields and talking to farmers Monday in preparing…