Traffic Disruption At Deacon's Corner - Updated 3:30 pm

The protest is over at Deacon's Corner.



Members of the American Indian Movement, Urban Warrior Alliance and Idle No More were taking part in a pipe ceremony for youth earlier today. Following that there was a blockade at the corner of Highway 1 and Provincial Road 207 to bring awareness to the youth suicide crisis in First Nations communities and to the deaths of Indigenous youth.



The protest ended after three o'clock Friday afternoon.

***Update Friday at noon***

There will be traffic disruptions Friday (today) at Deacon's Corner at Highway #1 and Provincial Road 207.

Norman Lagemodiere is the President of the American Indian Movement Winnipeg Chapter. He explains the significance of what they are fighting for.

'"There is a lot of programming that is not brought to these children that need help and we have to speak out and we have to stand here and walk with these people that can't walk on their own two feet and build awareness to Justin Trudeau that we need change on these remote reserves where these kids are killing themselves at 11, 12, 13 years old. They don't know anything but the lives they are stuck in."

RCMP suggest avoiding the area.