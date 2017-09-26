Tips Sought In Theft Of Gold And Silver Bars

Steinbach RCMP are asking for tips regarding a theft of gold and silver bars from a home in the RM of Reynolds.

Police report they were called to a residence September 4th where a male reported a substantial amount of small denomination bars of gold and silver had been stolen in a break-in. Investigators say the bars range from one to ten ounces and are about the size of a credit card.

