Tense Moments For La Broquerie Fire Department Sunday

The La Broquerie Fire Department had its hands full Sunday with a grass fire. Chief Alain Nadeau says they got the call just after 1:30 p.m. for a grass fire along Provincial Road 302, two-and-a-half miles south of La Broquerie.

"It was a field on fire, but when we got there we had one out building fully involved and it was starting to encroach on a second one. There were some pretty tense moments there for awhile. The worry was that the fire was going to a neighbouring subdivision. We wanted to make sure we stopped that too. There were two problems there that we had to attack right away."

They were on scene for three-and-a-half hours. The outbuilding that was destroyed was a 25-foot camper trailer.

Nadeau says the fire started in a burn barrel.

"I would suggest that people not burn here for awhile. We're going to look at, we're not going to do it yet, but we're going to look at issuing an all-out ban if we get these continuing dry conditions and high wind events."