Teens Arrested In Weekend Shooting Spree

Researchers In Steinbach As Part Of Provincial Health Study A research team is in Steinbach for the next few weeks to gather data for a study on the health and fitness of Manitobans aged 30 to 46. Dylan MacKay is a research associate with The Manitoba…

City Council Hears Proposal For A Youth Council A youth from Steinbach is urging city council to establish a Youth Council. Spencer Teetaert is a Grade 12 student at Steinbach Regional Secondary School and is president of the student council. He…

Early Morning Alarm For Steinbach Fire Department The Steinbach Fire Department was called out at 3:44 Wednesday morning to a location northeast of the city. Chief Kel Toews explains what happened. "We were called to a small grass fire at the corner…

Kleefeld Ties September 12 Temperature Record Environment Canada says the temperature hit 33.3 degrees Tuesday at its Kleefeld weather station. That ties a record set in 1952 in Winnipeg for the hottest September 12th ever recorded in Manitoba.…

Record Breaking Fundraiser Helps Send Children Back To School School has started and the executive director of the Steinbach Family Resource Centre is doing her best to make sure each child has what they need to succeed this school year. Vicki Olatundun says…

Downed Power Line In La Broquerie Emergency crews tended to a downed power line on the north side of La Broquerie around 5 p.m. Tuesday. La Broquerie Fire Chief Al Nadeau says the power line was down at the junction of Provincial…

One Human Case Of West Nile Virus In Southern Health Region There has been one human case of West Nile virus in Manitoba so far this year and it occurred within the Southern Health region. Dr. Michael Routledge, Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health,…

Rainy Weather Headed Our Way A Meteorologist with Environment Canada says she doesn't think southern Manitoba will be shutout this time around. Natalie Hasell is referring to the rain being forecast for this part of the province…

Cause Determined In Bale Fire Near Pansy The Hanover Fire Chief says it was exhaust from a tractor that sparked a field fire north of Pansy Monday afternoon. Paul Wiebe says firefighters from Grunthal and Kleefeld battled the fire along…

Serious Injuries In ATV Crash Two men from Alberta were seriously injured after their side by side ATV rolled Saturday south of Ile des Chenes. St.Pierre RCMP responded to the call at approximately 7:45 pm. Investigators believe…

Local Military Student Finishes Top Ten In The Canadian Forces Base Petawawa Ironman Competition A first-time competitor in the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Petawawa Ironman competition finished 10th out of 222 runners on Thursday. 18-year-old Matthew Choquette from Steinbach is attending the…

City Council Elated By PCH Announcement Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen says city council is very pleased that its priority for more senior's housing is being realized. He says the announcement Friday of a major expansion at Rest Haven…

Air Quality Advisory Issued Environment Canada says air quality could deteriorate Tuesday as westerly winds spread smoke from forest fires in Western Canada across the Prairies. It says people with breathing difficulties should…

Niverville Producer Happy With Harvest So Far A farmer at Niverville says they are in a break between having finished the harvest of wheat and canola and waiting for the soybeans and corn to be ready. Ken Krahn says he is thankful for an above…