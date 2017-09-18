Steinbach RCMP Free Man From Handcuffs

Eight Streets In Niverville's Fifth Avenue Estates To Be Paved A handful of roads are scheduled to be paved in the newer area of Niverville’s Fifth Avenue Estates on Monday. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says the eight streets that will be getting work done…

No President, No Worries For Southeastern Manitoba Festival The Vice President of Southeastern Manitoba Festival says the 2018 Festival is a go, with or without a President. Candace Georgijevic says the Executive is still without a leader but that isn't…

SRSD Supporting Students After Tragic Ste. Anne Train Accident The Seine River School Division will have counselors and supports in place for staff and students who are grieving the death of a 12-year-old Ste. Anne student who was hit by a train and killed late…

Steinbach Fire Responds To Two Calls Early Sunday Morning The Steinbach Fire Department was called out twice early this morning. At 6:30 they were called to a hydro pole on fire on flower street in Blumenort, Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. "There…

Steinbach Terry Fox Run Taking Place In A.D. Penner Park The annual Terry Fox Run in Steinbach is being held at A.D. Penner Park Sunday afternoon. Organizer Bruce Bergman says the Marathon of Hope that Terry Fox undertook was so inspiring that it is still…

Wab Kinew Becomes The New Face Of the Manitoba NDP Fort Rouge MLA Wab Kinew has been elected Leader of the Manitoba NDP. Kinew beat leadership rival Steve Ashton garnering 728 votes to Ashton’s 253 at the NDP leadership convention Saturday afternoon.…

Town Of Ste. Anne Shaken After Fatal Train Versus Pedestrian Collision The Town of Ste. Anne is in shock after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a train and tragically killed near the Ste. Anne Hotel shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. That according to the Mayor of Ste. Anne…

Tertiary Treatment System Project Approved In La Broquerie A tertiary treatment system project has been approved in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF). Reeve Lewis Weiss says discussions about such a…

Ladybeetles Being Noticed For Their Bite This Summer A species of ladybeetle called the Asian ladybeetle (Harmonia axyridis), distinguished by the black "M" marking on its head, is leaving its mark this summer by biting people. Entomologist Alejandro…

Sprague Group Not Giving Up On PCH Dream East Borderland Community Housing is holding its annual fall book sale this week at Clearspring Centre in Steinbach. Chair Elsa Laing says money raised will go towards a future personal care home for…

Graduates From 1957 Reminisce About Past 60 Years 15 of the 30 graduates from the 1957 Steinbach Collegiate Institute class gathered together for a class reunion at the Mennonite Heritage Village on Friday. Ernie Peters says five of the 30 graduates…

Charges Laid In Two Vehicle Collision Charges will be laid after a two vehicle collision at noon on Friday. Steinbach RCMP special constable Dennis Redikop says a white pick-up truck had a green light and was crossing Main Street from…

Young Girl Killed By Train In Ste. Anne Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian fatality in Ste. Anne across the street from the Ste. Anne Hotel just before 5 pm Friday. Ste. Anne police say a young girl was riding her bike and…

Thousands Of Dollars Raised Through Island Rescue More than $310,000 was raised by eight Manitoba business and community leaders at a fundraising event this week for STARS. The group, which included RM of Ste.Anne Chief Administrative Officer…