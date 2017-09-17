Steinbach Fire Responds To Two Calls Early Sunday Morning

The Steinbach Fire Department was called out twice early this morning.

At 6:30 they were called to a hydro pole on fire on flower street in Blumenort, Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains.

"There definitely was a hydro pole burnt right through, so together with Manitoba Hydro we extinguished the fire and they're effecting repairs."

Chausse says residents on Flower Street will be without power until Manitoba Hydro completes its repairs. he adds concerned residents can contact Manitoba Hydro directly to find out when power will be restored.

Just before 3 am Steinbach Fire was called to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at a residence along highway 52. Chausse says once on scene, they determined there was a furnace fan issue and the homeowner will affect the repair. Chausse notes that we are at the time of year where we're starting up our furnaces, to check the filter and do regular maintenance to ensure they are safe and in good working order.