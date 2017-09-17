HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Steinbach Fire Department was called out twice early this morning. 

At 6:30 they were called to a hydro pole on fire on flower street in Blumenort, Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains.

"There definitely was a hydro pole burnt right through, so together with Manitoba Hydro we extinguished the fire and they're effecting repairs."

Chausse says residents on Flower Street will be without power until Manitoba Hydro completes its repairs. he adds concerned residents can contact Manitoba Hydro directly to find out when power will be restored.

Just before 3 am Steinbach Fire was called to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at a residence along highway 52. Chausse says once on scene, they determined there was a furnace fan issue and the homeowner will affect the repair. Chausse notes that we are at the time of year where we're starting up our furnaces, to check the filter and do regular maintenance to ensure they are safe and in good working order. 

 

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

More Local News

SRSD Supporting Students After Tragic Ste. Anne Train Accident

The Seine River School Division will have counselors and supports in place for staff and students who are grieving the death of a 12-year-old Ste. Anne student who was hit by a train and killed late…

Steinbach Fire Responds To Two Calls Early Sunday Morning

The Steinbach Fire Department was called out twice early this morning. At 6:30 they were called to a hydro pole on fire on flower street in Blumenort, Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. "There…

Steinbach Terry Fox Run Taking Place In A.D. Penner Park

The annual Terry Fox Run in Steinbach is being held at A.D. Penner Park Sunday afternoon. Organizer Bruce Bergman says the Marathon of Hope that Terry Fox undertook was so inspiring that it is still…

Wab Kinew Becomes The New Face Of the Manitoba NDP

Fort Rouge MLA Wab Kinew has been elected Leader of the Manitoba NDP. Kinew beat leadership rival Steve Ashton garnering 728 votes to Ashton’s 253 at the NDP leadership convention Saturday afternoon.…
2017 09 train fatality2

Town Of Ste. Anne Shaken After Fatal Train Versus Pedestrian Collision

The Town of Ste. Anne is in shock after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a train and tragically killed near the Ste. Anne Hotel shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. That according to the Mayor of Ste. Anne…
2015 10 lagoon

Tertiary Treatment System Project Approved In La Broquerie

A tertiary treatment system project has been approved in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF). Reeve Lewis Weiss says discussions about such a…

Ladybeetles Being Noticed For Their Bite This Summer

A species of ladybeetle called the Asian ladybeetle (Harmonia axyridis), distinguished by the black "M" marking on its head, is leaving its mark this summer by biting people. Entomologist Alejandro…

Graduates From 1957 Reminisce About Past 60 Years

15 of the 30 graduates from the 1957 Steinbach Collegiate Institute class gathered together for a class reunion at the Mennonite Heritage Village on Friday. Ernie Peters says five of the 30 graduates…

Sprague Group Not Giving Up On PCH Dream

East Borderland Community Housing is holding its annual fall book sale this week at Clearspring Centre in Steinbach. Chair Elsa Laing says money raised will go towards a future personal care home for…

Young Girl Killed By Train In Ste. Anne

Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian fatality in Ste. Anne across the street from the Ste. Anne Hotel just before 5 pm Friday. Ste. Anne police say a young girl was riding her bike and…

Charges Laid In Two Vehicle Collision

Charges will be laid after a two vehicle collision at noon on Friday. Steinbach RCMP special constable Dennis Redikop says a white pick-up truck had a green light and was crossing Main Street from…

Thousands Of Dollars Raised Through Island Rescue

More than $310,000 was raised by eight Manitoba business and community leaders at a fundraising event this week for STARS. The group, which included RM of Ste.Anne Chief Administrative Officer…

Local Football Leagues React To CFL No Contact Practice Ruling

The CFL has immediately eliminated full-contact practices. SRSS Sabres head coach Jamie PetersSRSS Sabres head coach Jamie Peters says he has seen how limiting contact in practices has increased the…

Collision West Of Mitchell Thursday Evening

There was a two-vehicle collision Thursday night on Highway #52, one-and-a-half miles west of Mitchell. Deputy Steinbach Fire Chief Ron Chausse says they got the call at 7:48 p.m. "There were two…

Community Leaders Experience Homelessness

About 35 people participated in the CEO Sleepout at K.R. Barkman park in Steinbach Thursday night in support of Today House, a local homeless shelter. RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says the…

Cleanup Nearly Complete At Tanker Crash Site

The fuel tanker crash site on Highway 1 is being cleaned up under the watchful eye of an environmental consultant. Shortly before 9:00 Tuesday morning a semi tanker hauling 51,500 litres of fuel…

Honey Producers Wrap Up A Below Average Year

It has been a tough year for honey production here in southeastern Manitoba. Tim Bartel is a Part Owner of Bartel Honey Farms in Kleefeld. He says production numbers aren’t catastrophic but they are…

Local Business Owners Upset About Planned Federal Tax Changes

Steinbach business owners say the federal government's plan to remove some tax incentives will have a number of negative repercussions. The proposed tax changes would, among other things, take away…

Exploding Targets Demonstrated In Hanover

The Rural Municipality of Hanover and Gryphon Energetics hosted an explosive targets demonstration on Wednesday to educate local councils and RCMP on how the product can be used safely. Earlier this…

Dozens Gear Up For CEO Sleepout

A spokesperson for Today House in Steinbach says their CEO Sleepout was so successful that first year, that they decided to try it again. On Thursday of this week, at least 40 participants are…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login