Steinbach Fire Departments Encourages Firefighters From California

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Three Firefighters For Christ members from California have been in Steinbach this week.

Kallen Hiebert is the president of Firefighters For Christ Manitoba. Hiebert says it was a full week of activities to show the three retired firefighters around the region and have them experience the Manitoba chapter of Firefighters For Christ.

"They arrived Sunday night, were picked up at the airport and brought directly to Steinbach," notes Hiebert. "We spend the entire day [on Monday] in Winnipeg. We were able to do department and station visits in the city, finishing the day off here in Steinbach for our local Firefighters For Christ chapter meeting. Tuesday we held a breakfast in Winnipeg where we described what Firefighters For Christ is and how firefighters could get involved. In the evening they came to our station for our drill, our recruit training."

Hiebert says on Wednesday they toured other fire departments in the region including Grunthal, Kleefeld, Landmark, Rosenort, Lowe Farm, and Winkler.

Bob Ameche was a battalion chief in the Ventura County Fire Department. Ameche says this experience has left him feeling more blessed and encouraged than he could have ever given back.

"These people have been wonderful out here. We visited about seven different fire halls and every one of them was just so courteous, so nice, so kind. They've been so open to us, allowing us to come in their door and just sharing life experiences with us."

Hiebert says on Thursday they visited the Mennonite Heritage Village and had a family barbeque in the evening. On Friday, he notes, they were taking the members to the Sandilands for a day on the ATV and then a send off with the members in Rosenort, Lowe Farm, and Winkler before they fly back to California Saturday morning.

Patrick Stilson was a captain in the Los Angeles City Fire Department. He says it has been interesting to see the family involvement from the fire departments in Manitoba.

"Probably the most encouraging thing I saw was the family interaction. A lot of chapters, they're just firefighters. Like in Los Angeles, they would meet downtown after the shift but there wouldn't be spouses involved or family. That was a powerful thing on Monday night. I think, overall, that was probably the most encouraging thing I saw."

Stilson, who has been around firefighters his entire life, as his father was a firefighter, says he has met firefighters from around the world and seen how they all have the same heart, a heart that wants to help other people.

Steve Vucurevich was a fire chief in the City of Benicia. Vucurevich says he's thankful for the experience to come to Steinbach and see the Manitoba chapter of Firefighters For Christ.

"For me, our chapter is made up out of several retired, more senior members and [this experience has] just been inspiring by the youthful leadership that this chapter has. Not only are they engaged, they're engaged with their spouses and families together. So, I'm encouraged and I hope this mission we have next year will stimulate some of our younger firefighters to take on some more leadership roles."

Vucurevich notes his area is hosting next year's mission and he's looking forward to the opportunity of coming alongside the younger members of his chapter, encouraging them, and mentoring them to take on leadership roles in the future.

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

More Local News

Mitchell Homebuilder Denied Rezoning Request

Council for the Rural Municipality of Hanover has denied a request by a homebuilder to rezone a portion of Peters Lane in Mitchell. Hanover Administration informed Councillors Wednesday that Boyd…

Steinbach Fire Departments Encourages Firefighters From California

Three Firefighters For Christ members from California have been in Steinbach this week. Kallen Hiebert is the president of Firefighters For Christ Manitoba. Hiebert says it was a full week of…

Not Your Typical Park

The Mayor of Steinbach says the city has received very positive feedback concerning the Hampton Village Park. The park is located near Clearspring Middle School, off Wyndham Estate Drive. It is an…

Stolen Sport Quads Show Up In Steinbach

Steinbach RCMP are seeking tips on a pair of all terrain vehicles located Tuesday in Steinbach. The sport quads were found in the Hampton Village Park behind Wyndham Estates Drive. One was reported…

QuickCare Clinic Opens Today At Bethesda Primary Care Centre

The QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services office will open at 9:00 a.m. Friday in the new Bethesda Primary Care Centre at 381 Stonebridge Crossing in Steinbach. They have spent the past two…

New Elevator Announced For SRSS

The construction of a new elevator has been announced for the Steinbach Regional Secondary School. Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen announced funding for the project Thursday afternoon and Goertzen says…

Moving Week For Two Medical Clinics In Steinbach

This is a big week for two medical facilities in Steinbach. The QuickCare Clinic and the Steinbach Family Medical Centre are moving to the new Bethesda Primary Care Centre at 381 Stonebridge…

Practice Fire Safety This Harvest

The Fire Chief for Hanover says with the very dry summer, the fire danger this harvest season is quite high. In fact, Paul Wiebe says the number of grass and brush fires this summer seems above…

Suspect Sought For Fraud Incidents

$3,200 dollars worth of items were stolen from the Staples store in Steinbach last week Friday. RCMP says the Staples store received a call from a male identifying himself as an employee of Steinbach…

Sprague Drops To 0 Degrees Early Thursday Morning

The community of Sprague hit a low of 0 degrees between 7 and 8 Thursday morning. Environment Canada Meteorologist Natalie Hasell says though it was a very cool night in southeastern Manitoba, it was…

Alcohol Suspected In Grunthal Rollover

RCMP say alcohol is suspected in a single vehicle crash Thursday night just north of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says the Grunthal Fire Department was called out to a location on…

Campers Get A Taste Of Vocational Trades

A vocational camp for students going into Grade 6 is happening this week at Steinbach Regional Secondary School. 555 Careers Summer Camp spokesperson Darcy Steiner says there are 67 campers this year…

Drought Leading To Early Silage Corn Harvest

Marc Hutlet Seeds held a last minute crop tour and meeting with Grunthal area farmers Wednesday morning to discuss silage corn and the drought issues they have been experiencing this year. Marcus…

Meals On Wheels Serves Around 5,000 Meals Every Year

Meals on Wheels put on by Serving Seniors Incorporated provides approximately 5,000 meals to local seniors every year. That according to Carrie Bilawchuk the Community Resource Coordinator for…

Fiery Ride

Flames could be seen shooting out of a Penner International semi Wednesday over the lunch hour in Steinbach. The truck was headed south along Highway 12 before turning down the service road in front…

Loewen Boulevard Reopened

Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has reopened. The road closed between Old Tom Road and Hirschfeld Road on Monday as work commenced to replace the bridge decking. Read More:Part Of Loewen Boulevard…

House Fire Started From Burning Candle

A burning candle left unattended is what caused a house fire southwest of Kleefeld Tuesday afternoon. John Schroeder is District Fire Chief for Kleefeld. Schroeder explains a homeowner living along…

BMX Track Opens In Steinbach

A new BMX track is now officially open in Steinbach. A grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon at A.D. Penner Park. Russ Dyck with Steinbach Parks and Recreation says the nine hundred foot long…

RCMP Seeking Help Regarding Multiple Thefts

On August fourth Steinbach RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence on road 33N on the R.M. of LaBroquerie. The Suspects entered the garage through the back door and took a white 2008…
2017 08 kelvin

Goertzen Waiting For Details On Private Niverville Health Clinic

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen is being cautious in responding to the announcement last week of a private diagnostic clinic in Niverville that would offer services like MRI scans. Goertzen says he…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login