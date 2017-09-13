STARS Transports Patient After Two Vehicle Collision

STARS Air Ambulance has transported one patient to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred shortly before 10 a.m. about two miles south of Steinbach on Highway 12. Steinbach Fire assistant chief Russ Reimer says the collision involved a van and a semi-truck with only the driver in each vehicle.

"It looks to me, at this point, that the van would have been traveling north on Highway 12 and the semi-truck was traveling south. A little bit of a glancing blow here for the head on. Looks like the driver-driver compartments would have clipped each other."

Reimer notes when they received information about the collision involving a semi-truck they were ready to perform extrication for the second vehicle.

"Upon arrival, we could see an eighth of a mile of debris swath with a vehicle in the middle of the road. The patient was trapped in the driver seat so extrication was for sure going to be happening."

Reimer notes the driver of the semi-truck did not require medical attention and the female occupant of the van was transferred by STARS Air Ambulance, adding the extent of her injuries are unknown as this time.

He notes they have been called to this particular stretch of highway many times over the years for the same kind of incidents and cautions drivers to watch the road and be aware of their surroundings when driving.

Detours are in place as an RCMP Traffic Analyst is on scene. The road is estimated to be closed until about 2 p.m.

Read More:

Collision Results In Closure Of Highway 12 South Of Steinbach