The Village of St. Pierre hopes to activate its new lagoon cell very soon. Development in the community has been frozen for a number of years because the lagoon was at capacity. The $3 million lagoon expansion will enable St. Pierre to grow from its current population of 1,200 to approximately 2,000 people. Mayor Mona Fallis says the lagoon construction project has gone very well.

"We've had ideal weather so the construction company has been able to work right through the summer. There were very few days that were impeded by the weather. They're right on schedule and it should be completed very shortly. Now it's just a matter of getting the inspection done and having the approval and we can start growing again."

Fallis says residential construction activity has already picked up in St. Pierre.

"Summer has been very busy with developers and residential construction. We've had quite a few permits go through so we're happy. There are quite a few residences under construction and plans on subdividing are starting to go through the process. I think we can probably safely say there are eight or nine homes already planned or under construction."

Fallis says the lagoon expansion will accommodate between 150 and 200 new homes.