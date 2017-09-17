The Seine River School Division will have counselors and supports in place for staff and students who are grieving the death of a 12-year-old Ste. Anne student who was hit by a train and killed late Friday afternoon.

That according to Superintendent Mike Borgfjord. He says the young lady was a student in the SRSD adding the division is deeply saddened by the accident and their thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the young girl. He adds this was a devastating incident for the entire community.

Borgfjord says a Seine River School Division Bus with a couple of students witnessed the accident and their crisis response team has been activated to make sure support for anyone affected is provided.

Read more:

Town of Ste. Anne Shaken After Fatal Train Versus Pedestrian Collision

Young Girl Killed By Train In Ste. Anne