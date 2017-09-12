HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

A Meteorologist with Environment Canada says she doesn't think southern Manitoba will be shutout this time around.

Natalie Hasell is referring to the rain being forecast for this part of the province later this week. There were many days this summer where Environment Canada called for a chance of showers that never transpired. But with precipitation in the forecast for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Hasell says she is pretty confident some rain will fall.

"The models have been pointing at this since last week," says Hasell. "Now that we're even closer to it, the models are pointing to it with great certainty."

She notes it is too early to forecast how much rain will fall, but Hasell says some models are suggesting between 25 and 35 millimetres for this part of the province. She says a low-pressure system is coming in, though there is still some uncertainty with where this trough line will line up. Hasell adds there might be some embedded stronger convection which could bring not only showers but thunderstorms.

"It's kind of a wait and see scenario at this point," says Hasell.

The summer of 2017 has so far been much drier than normal. Steinbach received about 25 mm of rain in May (normal is 67 mm), 87 mm of rain in June (normal is 101 mm), 28 mm of rain in July (normal is 93 mm) and about 12 mm of rain in August (normal is 73 mm). That means for those four months, rainfall in Steinbach was about 45 percent of normal.

Meanwhile, Hasell says we have likely had our last day of 30 degrees for 2017. She expects this week will be the official turning point where fall weather is ushered in.

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

More Local News

Rainy Weather Headed Our Way

A Meteorologist with Environment Canada says she doesn't think southern Manitoba will be shutout this time around. Natalie Hasell is referring to the rain being forecast for this part of the province…

Cause Determined In Bale Fire Near Pansy

The Hanover Fire Chief says it was exhaust from a tractor that sparked a field fire north of Pansy Monday afternoon. Paul Wiebe says firefighters from Grunthal and Kleefeld battled the fire along…

Air Quality Advisory Issued

Environment Canada says air quality could deteriorate Tuesday as westerly winds spread smoke from forest fires in Western Canada across the Prairies. It says people with breathing difficulties should…
RCMP Logo

Serious Injuries In ATV Crash

Two men from Alberta were seriously injured after their side by side ATV rolled Saturday south of Ile des Chenes. St.Pierre RCMP responded to the call at approximately 7:45 pm. Investigators believe…

One Human Case Of West Nile Virus In Southern Health Region

There has been one human case of West Nile virus in Manitoba so far this year and it occurred within the Southern Health region. Dr. Michael Routledge, Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health,…

Local Military Student Finishes Top Ten In The Canadian Forces Base Petawawa Ironman Competition

A first-time competitor in the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Petawawa Ironman competition finished 10th out of 222 runners on Thursday. 18-year-old Matthew Choquette from Steinbach is attending the…
2017 09 chris goertzen

City Council Elated By PCH Announcement

Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen says city council is very pleased that its priority for more senior's housing is being realized. He says the announcement Friday of a major expansion at Rest Haven…

Niverville Producer Happy With Harvest So Far

A farmer at Niverville says they are in a break between having finished the harvest of wheat and canola and waiting for the soybeans and corn to be ready. Ken Krahn says he is thankful for an above…

Hay Field Up In Flames Near Pansy

The Deputy District Fire Chief for Grunthal says the wind Monday afternoon created challenging conditions as they battled a field fire north of Pansy. The Grunthal Fire Department was called out…

Young Steer Rider Suffers Mild Concussion After Being Stomped On

A young bull rider from Brandon who was stomped on yesterday at the Heartland Rodeo Finals in Grunthal has no major injuries. Rod Gladue, President of the Heartland Rodeo Association says Cole…

Tense Moments For La Broquerie Fire Department Sunday

The La Broquerie Fire Department had its hands full Sunday with a grass fire. Chief Alain Nadeau says they got the call just after 1:30 p.m. for a grass fire along Provincial Road 302, two-and-a-half…

"I Would Rather Go Through Five Hundred Snow Storms Than A Hurricane"

A former resident of Steinbach is safe and sound after Hurricane Irma ripped through her neighbourhood over the weekend. Michelle Unger Koop has been in Florida since 2002. Today, she lives in…
2016 11 rcmp car

Driver From Grunthal Receives Licence Suspension

A male driver had his driver's licence suspended in Steinbach early Saturday. RCMP report they stopped a vehicle on Highway #12 just before 2:30 a.m. As a result of a test, a 28 year-old male from…

Hot, Dry Summer Pushes Up Water Demand In Steinbach

The hot, dry weather this summer has placed heavy demands on the water system in Steinbach. Mike Heppner, head of the Water Works department, says there were some days last month when water use hit…

Highway 1 Construction Winds Down

It was another summer of reduced speeds for those heading to cottage country down the Trans Canada Highway. Brett Wareham, Director of Regional Operations with Manitoba Infrastructure says they had a…
rcmp badge

Multiple Shots Fired In Beausejour-Birds Hill-Garson Area

RCMP from Beausejour and Oakbank are investigating multiple incidents of shots being fired early Saturday morning. The first incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. in the East Beach parking lot at Birds Hill…

STARS Called To Rodeo In Grunthal

Stars air ambulance was called out to Grunthal late Sunday afternoon to the Heartland Rodeo Finals at the Hanover Ag Exhibition Park. Stars spokesperson Fatima Khawaja explains. " Stars was…

Camp Moose Lake Sold

Mennonite Church Manitoba has sold Camp Moose Lake which is located near Sprague. Executive Director Ken Warkentin says it is a decision that was decades in the making. "During the 60's and 70's,…

Steinbach Airport Hosts Open House

The Steinbach Airport was open to the public on Saturday with a large variety of airplanes on display. Paullette Klassen is the President of the Steinbach Flying Club. She says this is the fourth…

Early Start To Canada Geese Migration

A spokesperson for Oak Hammock Marsh says the migration of Canada geese has had an early start here in Southern Manitoba. Jacques Bourgeois Promotions and Marketing Coordinator at Oak Hammock Marsh…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login