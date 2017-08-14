Police Suspect Alcohol A Factor In Motorcycle Collision In Steinbach

RCMP have released a little more information regarding a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Steinbach Friday night.

It happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Mckenzie Avenue at the intersection with Biscayne Drive and Third Street.

Police say the 32-year-old rider of the motorcycle is from Steinbach and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They add he refused to submit to a breathalyzer test and the matter remains under investigation.