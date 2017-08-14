Police Request Tips On Incidents In Steinbach, Mitchell And RM of Ste. Anne

Steinbach RCMP are asking for tips regarding several incidents in recent weeks.



A bike trailer/stroller was stolen from a residence along Parkview Crescent between August 4th and 10th.

Then, between July 19th and 20th, graffiti was drawn on a building along Dawson Road operated by Black Top Resurfacing in the RM of Ste. Anne.

And, between July 31st and August 10th, there were multiple mischief complaints involving fireworks in the area of Stanway Bay in Mitchell. Police are looking for a vehicle with a distinctive rack on top. It was caught on camera in the early morning hours of August 10th, driving back and forth on the street.

Anyone with information on any of these matters is asked to call Steinbach RCMP or CrimeStoppers.