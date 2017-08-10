New Hwy #12 Intersection To Be Identical To The One At Clearsprings

The Director of Manitoba Infrastructure for the Eastern Region says the new intersection to be built on Highway #12, in front of Trucks Unlimited in Steinbach, will be identical to the one at Clearsprings Road. Brett Wareham says the intersection is being built by a private contractor and is being paid for jointly by Manitoba Infrastructure and Steinbach Land Holdings which is building a business park on the west side of the highway.

"They're building a new intersection with access to Highway #12 similar to the intersection at Clearsprings Road. We'll have slotted turning lanes and traffic signals. They're hoping to get it completed by the end of October."

Wareham says a timeline has not yet been established for when the signal lights will be installed but he expects the work will be done within a few months after paving has been completed.



"That stuff is still being worked on. Usually, they wait until the pavement is in place before they install the signals and they're working on the signal design. It might be like Clearsprings was. It'll get built and then we've got to coordinate the signal crews and, depending on parts and materials, it might be a month or two or three, or whatever it takes before they're up and running."

Wareham says motorists can expect disruptions on that stretch of Highway #12 as the project progresses.