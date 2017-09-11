Multiple Shots Fired In Beausejour-Birds Hill-Garson Area

The Steinbach Airport was open to the public on Saturday with a large variety of airplanes on display. Paullette Klassen is the President of the Steinbach Flying Club. She says this is the fourth…
A spokesperson for Oak Hammock Marsh says the migration of Canada geese has had an early start here in Southern Manitoba. Jacques Bourgeois Promotions and Marketing Coordinator at Oak Hammock Marsh…
The Kleefeld Fire Department put out a grass fire just north of Kleefeld off Provincial Road 216 Saturday afternoon. Kleefeld District Fire Chief John Schroeder says they were called out shortly…
The City of Steinbach is planning to upgrade Choate Park. It's located in the centre of the block that is bounded by Third Street, Barkman Avenue, Lumber Avenue and Second Street. City councillor…
Shortly after 8 this Saturday morning emergency services were called to a single vehicle roll over two miles north of Mitchell on Road 30 East. RCMP Corporal Glen Binda says the vehicle was traveling…
A group of travellers from the Steinbach area had their trip to the Dominican Republic cut short this week because of Hurricane Irma. Devin Reimer and four co-workers planned a trip to the Caribbean,…
Niverville Town Council has awarded a bylaw enforcement contract to a company called The Commissionaires out of Winnipeg. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says town council has been looking for a bylaw…
The Chief Executive Officer for HavenGroup calls it a relief. David Driedger is referring to Friday's announcement by the Health Minister. Kelvin Goertzen announced Rest Haven Nursing Home in…
A man from eastern Manitoba who lives with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) says he wants to speak out more about what FASD is and how to prevent more children from being born with the…
With mosquito numbers very low this year, the City of Steinbach has already stopped conducting mosquito trap counts. That according to Russ Dyck the head of Steinbach Parks and Recreation. Trap…
A local artist says she wants to continue making a big impact with her art. Alexandra Ross says she grew up with parents who were both artistic and found herself drawn into the world of visual art…
More details have been announced about a new high-rise building to be constructed on the site of the former Steinbach Family Medical centre at 333 Loewen Boulevard. Cheryl Dueck, the owner of G & E…
The Rest Haven Nursing Home in Steinbach has been given the go ahead by Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen to begin planning for a huge expansion. Goertzen outlines what is in the works at Rest Haven in…
A singer/songwriter from Niverville has won first in his category through the Unsigned Only Music Competition. Jordan St. Cyr says there were over 6,000 entries from over 100 countries and the win is…
Sears in Steinbach is closing. Owner Don Neufeld says it was a very difficult decision. They will liquidate their stock over the next month before shutting the doors. Neufeld says there were several…