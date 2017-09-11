Multiple Shots Fired In Beausejour-Birds Hill-Garson Area

RCMP from Beausejour and Oakbank are investigating multiple incidents of shots being fired early Saturday morning.

The first incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. in the East Beach parking lot at Birds Hill Park. A witness saw a gun fired at a parked vehicle from a dark coloured pickup truck. The vehicle was damaged.

Then at 5:20 a.m., at a rural location west of Beausejour, a shot was fired in the bay window of a home.

At 5:35 a.m., in Garson, a bedroom window was shot twice and another residence had two windows damaged by gunfire.



Police received another report later in the day where the suspect vehicle was caught on video surveillance in the RM of Brokenhead while firing three shots at a property early Saturday morning.

There were no injuries in any of the shootings but there is significant property damage at each location.

RCMP are looking for a new model dark-coloured four-door GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck.

Sergeant Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP says, "These are very serious incidents and our investigators are working hard to identify the suspects. We ask that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Birds Hill Park, RM of Brokenhead, or Garson areas in the early morning hours of September 9th to contact the Oakbank or Beausejour RCMP immediately."