Ice Compressor Fried After Hydro Metre Ripped Off Mitchell Arena

RCMP are looking for the culprit(s) responsible for ripping the hydro metre off the Mitchell Arena, which is believed to have caused extensive damage to the ice compressor. They believe the incident occurred between 5 and 9 p.m. last week Sunday (Sep. 10).

Lisa Baldwin is the manager of recreation and community services for the RM of Hanover. Baldwin says the compressor was in the process of making ice and the abrupt disruption caused the machine to break down.

"The compressor, there's a whole system for shutting it down properly. So the fact that it was so abruptly shut down, it kind of fried it. So now the ice, obviously, it melted halfway through the process. It was a real mess."

She notes a new compressor is approximately $20,000 and they're currently working with their insurance to purchase a new one. Baldwin says they're hopeful the insurance will cover the entire cost of the ice compressor.

"At this point, our priority is getting ice in the rink and we're doing what we have to do to make that happen. We're basically just working through it one day at a time."

Baldwin adds they've lost a couple thousand dollars in revenue each week from ice rentals having to be canceled.

She says they're hopeful to have ice in the arena as soon as this weekend.

If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP Detachment at (204) 326-4452 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to Crimes (274637).