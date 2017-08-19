×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News


The Southeast will witness a 70% solar eclipse on Monday and a Steinbach optometrist says there are ways to protect our eyes during this phenomenon.

Tara King from Steinbach Professional Eyecare Centre says, just like it's not good for our eyes to look directly into the sun on any given day, it won't be good for our eyes on Monday either. King notes there are international standards (ISO 12312-2) which solar products must meet in order to be safe for use in viewing the sun.

2017 08 eclipse glassesEclipse glasses are able to protect your eyes while allowing you to watch the solar eclipse."I think the biggest thing to know not to do is to not use homemade [eyeglass] filters, to not use regular sunglasses no matter how dark we think they may be, and to not use binoculars or cameras," notes King. "Even if you do have eclipse sunglasses it's important to not use binoculars or cameras with those eclipse glasses because the binoculars will, of course, magnify the sun's rays or more them more intense from their high-powered lenses."

She adds it's important to remember to put solar eclipse glasses on before looking at the sun, and then ensure you're turning away from the sun before taking them off to avoid direct eye contact with the sun, which could cause retinal solar burns. King says signs there has been retinal damage include blind sports which don't go away, redness and pain, which could be a sign of photokeratitis. 

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

Woman Charged In Niverville Crash

A 37 year old female from Niverville has been charged following a collision in that community Wednesday morning which eventually led to a planned power outage. Police report a car driven by the woman…
2017 08 chris goertzen

Mayor Discusses Master Plan For Loewen Boulevard

The Mayor of Steinbach says the city's engineering department will have to take a close look at how to reconfigure Loewen Boulevard so that it is safe and efficient. Chris Goertzen made that comment…

Solomon's Demolition Underway

The former Solomon's Furniture buildings at 362 and 366 Main Street in Steinbach will be demolished over the next two weeks, about seven weeks behind schedule. Owner Solomon Budala initially…

Carriere Road Continues To See Upgrades

The second mile of Carriere Road (Road 40E) south of Highway 52 is ready for paving. Reeve Lewis Weiss says laying asphalt is something council would have liked to complete last year, however, paving…

UN Rep In Emerson To Assess Asylum Seeker Crossings

A representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees visited Emerson Thursday afternoon to learn more about the situation surrounding asylum seekers. According to federal numbers,…

Welcome To The Centre Of Canada

Manitoba's Lieutenant Governor says the Centre of Canada Park, north of Landmark will be the setting for millions of future selfies. The Honourable Janice Filmon made that comment at Thursday's…

Permit Approved For Daycare In Steinbach

A woman has received Steinbach city council approval of a Conditional Use Permit to set up a daycare centre. Cadence Gray applied for the permit for a home at 136 Brandt Street. That's on the west…

Two Trucks Collide On Highway 52

Emergency crews were called to a two vehicle collision Thursday afternoon west of Mitchell. It happened shortly before five o'clock near the intersection of Highway 52 and Provincial Road 206. Two…

Dugald To Get $2.1 Million In Water System Upgrades

The Rural Municipality of Springfield will be getting both provincial and federal funding for major upgrades to the Dugald water system. Reeve Bob Bodnaruk says the cost of the project is being event…

Goertzen To Stay On As Health Minister

Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen will stay on as Health Minister. His position was not affected by a cabinet shuffle Thursday morning. Premier Brian Pallister announced he was creating two new…

21 Housing Starts In Steinbach In July/ Alderwood Crescent Extended

Mayor Chris Goertzen says July was a very strong month for building permits in Steinbach. $6.5 million worth of building permits were issued during the month, bringing the year-to-date total to $36…

Lagasse Delivers Funding Announcement For Water Upgrades

The Rural Municipality of Ritchot is receiving $2.5 million from the provincial government for upgrades to the regional water supply for Ile des Chenes, St.Adolphe and Ste.Agathe. Dawson Trail MLA…

Car Rolls Near Blumenort-UPDATE

There was a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday evening near Blumenort. Steinbach Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called to the scene at 6:13 p.m. "A vehicle, travelling southbound on…

Wednesday BBQ Supports Local Athletes

A spokesperson for Eastman Special Olympics says they are just over a month away from their annual registration day. Agnes Thiessen says on September 23rd, athletes can register for their desired…

New Medical Centre Hopes To Cut Down On MRI Wait Times

A health announcement was made in Niverville Wednesday morning which may cut down on MRI wait times. Gord Daman, from Niverville Heritage Holdings Inc (NHHI), says currently the wait time in Manitoba…

Fire In Steinbach Does Extensive Damage To Mobile Home

Fire early Wednesday morning in Steinbach has a left a family without a home. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they got the alarm at 1:44 a.m. for Aspen Grove Mobile Home Park where there was…

Steinbach Senior's High-Rise Gets Final Approval

A proposed senior's high-rise complex at 333 Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has received the green light from city council. The proposal is for a nine-storey building that would have both commercial…

Car Crash In Niverville Forces Hydro Outage

RCMP in St. Pierre have released more information about an incident in Niverville early Wednesday morning that caused Manitoba Hydro to later cut service to 1,669 customers to accommodate repairs.…

Centennial Arena Being Pressed Into Service Early

The ice is being installed this week at the Centennial Arena in Steinbach which is a few days earlier than planned. Russ Dyck, head of Parks and Recreation, says they initially planned to start the…

MCC Locking Dumpsters For Safety Reasons

Dumpsters behind the MCC Thrift Store in Steinbach are now locked after hours. Hardware/ Furniture Manager Jason Hiebert explains it is for safety reasons. "What we were finding was after hours we…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

Niverville Hydro To Be Out For Four Hours Today

Ritchot Reviews Wards

St. Malo Gets Grant For Water System Improvements

Early Harvest Results Very Promising

New Recycling Program Coming To Hanover

Chili Cook Off Winners Have Won Before

Fire Destroys Baler

Crash Slows Traffic In Mitchell

Police Suspect Alcohol A Factor In Motorcycle Collision In Steinbach

Stuartburn Gets Funding For Vita Lagoon Upgrade

Hylife Centre Scheduled For Repairs

Seine/Rat River Conservation District Looking For Water Retention Areas

Police Request Tips On Incidents In Steinbach, Mitchell And RM of Ste. Anne

Three Domestic Assaults Sunday

Horse Entries On Par At Richer Roughstock Rodeo

Kleefeld Honey Festival Gaining Momentum

Census Data Shows A High Percentage Of Married People In The Southeast

Heat Advisory In Effect

Province Hires Consulting Firm To Create P3 Framework For School Construction

Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision On McKenzie

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Southern Health-Santé Sud, QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services will be moving to the Bethesda Primary Care Centre

10 August 2017 9:00 am

Bethesda Primary Care Centre, Steinbach





The Manitoba Personalized Lifestyle Research Program

15 August 2017 12:00 am - 30 November 2017 6:00 am

Bethesda Regional Health Centre Campus Parking Lot, Steinbach





Donate your new/used soccer gear for kids

16 August 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 9:00 pm

Hanover Soccer Club - Donation Station, Steinbach





Large Garage Sale

17 August 2017 9:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 pm

, Steinbach





Login