Hollywood Comes To Steinbach, Local Extras Excited To Take Part

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Some local residents got a taste Monday of what it's like to be in a Hollywood movie. A movie crew spent the day in the old Safeway parking lot along Highway #12 in Steinbach, filming a scene for the movie 'How It Ends', which is about the apocalypse. Stars like Forest Whitaker and Theo James were on the set. One of the extras was Tom Doerksen of Steinbach. He relates a story about how fame can be fleeting.

"I was in a car, that was my role. This guy says to me; 'Hey, can you be a guy who can just peel out there when we yell action?' And I'm like, wow, it's my chance, of course I can. So he asks me to pull over there and I'm excited that I'm going to be in the movie. So I get to my point, and the guy goes; 'Your gas tank is on the wrong side, take your car over there.' Then they put my car on the side and that's where it sat from 10:30 til 6:30."

Doerksen says he had another chance in the evening and did one take of a small part. But then, just before they were going to do a second take, he was told they didn't need it.

Lorna Sobering of Steinbach was also an extra who took part in filming. She says it was neat to be near one of the stars.

"I remember the first time I saw Forest Whitaker. He was walking down between the parked vehicles and we had just done our scene and it was surreal, just to see him walking there in front of us, not that far away, it was really, really cool."

Sobering says she played the role of a person anticipating the end of the world, frantically trying to get into a grocery store to buy food. She tells us learned first-hand how movie-making is a very slow methodical process.

"You're sitting outside in the hot sun and just waiting and then re-doing everything you just did, probably twenty times. It's very repetitive but it's very awesome at the same time because it's such a different experience."

Cheryl Fast Sobering of Steinbach was also hired as an extra and outlines her role.

"I had a movie husband and we had a shopping cart with us and we were told to walk, in a hurry, clear across the parking lot, which actually happened to be right beside the action where Forest Whitaker and Theo James were doing their little bit. It was fun to stroll right past them."

All three agree it was a long day with a lot of down time but say it was also a very worthwhile experience.

2017 08 forest whitakerForest Whitaker in action in Steinbach.

2017 08 theo jamesTheo James in action

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

More Local News

Hollywood Comes To Steinbach, Local Extras Excited To Take Part

Some local residents got a taste Monday of what it's like to be in a Hollywood movie. A movie crew spent the day in the old Safeway parking lot along Highway #12 in Steinbach, filming a scene for the…

Good To The Last Drop

The founder of Fruit Share Steinbach says this is their busiest time of the year. Rebecca Hiebert explains the organization harvests backyard produce that would otherwise go to waste and then shares…

Tall Flames at Crikside Under Control

Tall flames were spotted at Crikside Enterprises just northeast of Steinbach late Monday evening by passing motorists who then proceeded to call 911 when emergency crews weren't needed. Property…

Harvest Of Spring Cereals Well Underway In The Southeast

Harvesting equipment is a common sight this week in southeastern Manitoba as we have had a return to warm, drier weather. Earl Bargen is the provincial Farm Production Adviser in Steinbach. He says…

Injuries Are Minor After Two Vehicle Crash On Ekron-Oswald

Two vehicles crashed two-and-a-half miles south of Highway 52 on Ekron-Oswald Road around 3:30 Monday afternoon. La Broquerie captain Darren Dundas explains a car rear-ended a CO-OP fuel truck and it…

Grunthal Firefighters Extinguish Small Grass Fire

The Grunthal Fire Department was called to a grass fire Monday afternoon northeast of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called to Road 30 East and 30 North shortly after one…

Movie Being Shot In Steinbach Today

Movie crews work to set up the 'How It Ends' filming area Monday morning. Extras were asked to meet at Steinbach Mennonite Church while semi trucks, RCMP vehicles, and Manitoba Hydro trucks gathered…

Thousands Of Dollars Raised At Local Benefit Concert

Thousands of dollars were raised for two local charities Saturday night. Spokesperson Dorinda Penner says the Roots Benefit Concert raised money for ROC Eastman and Today House, two local charities…

Car Towed After Fuel Leaking From Gas Tank

A car parked at Clearspring Centre had fuel leaking from the gas tank Monday afternoon. Steinbach Fire was called to the scene shortly before 3:00 and assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says the…

Police Trying To Identify Person Of Interest

Police are asking public assistance to identify a male caught on camera at the service station in Marchand on the evening of Saturday, August 12th. If you know the identity of this person, please…
2016 11 rcmp2

Steinbach RCMP Seize Weapons And Arrest Two Impaired Drivers

Steinbach RCMP say two males are facing weapons' charges following an incident Friday evening. Officers stopped a vehicle on Provincial Road 302, just north of La Broquerie, at 10:28 p.m. They seized…

Traffic Board Denies Kleefeld Speed Request

Same request, same result. That is what Hanover Reeve Stan Toews says has happened to their request for a speed limit reduction in the community of Kleefeld. Toews notes the speed limit along College…

15-Year-Old Girl Stabbed At Winkler Church

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church in Winkler Sunday afternoon. The female youth was located by Winkler police at approximately 1:00 p.m, suffering from multiple stab…

Conservation Consultation Could Lead To Less Flooding In The Southeast

The District Manager of the Seine/Rat River Conservation District is expecting issues like localized flooding to get a lot more attention through a consultation process announced last week by the…

Richer To Build Permanent Rodeo Arena Thanks To A Grant

The Richer Community Club has received a $20,000 grant from Farm Credit Canada to develop a permanent rodeo arena. Pat Stolwyk, President of the Richer Roughstock Rodeo, says this is huge for the…

Raiders Day Takes Over A.D. Penner Park

Every Eastman Raiders football team gets to play a home game this Sunday as part of their annual Raiders Day. Eastman Raiders President Sean Walsh says it is fitting to have Raiders Day this Sunday…

Eden Applauds New Health Deal

Officials with Eden Health Care Services in Winkler are applauding the new health deal that was reached on the weekend between Manitoba and the federal government. Under the agreement, Manitoba will…

Steinbach Arts Council Embraces Changing Trends

Changing trends have caused the Steinbach Arts Council to offer some new programming this year. Cindi Rempel Patrick is the Chief Creative Officer. She says one new direction they are moving in…

Sharing Roads With Farmers

With harvest now in full swing, motorists can expect to see an increase in farm vehicles and equipment moving down our roadways. Glen Blahey is Agricultural Health And Safety Specialist with the…

Teachers Return To Work

Many teachers were back in their classrooms this past week to begin preparing for the new school year that begins September 6th. Jenn Thompson of Mitchell Elementary School says she went back to work…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login