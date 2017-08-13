Heat Advisory In Effect

With daytime temperatures near 30 until Tuesday, a heat advisory has been put into place by the province.

Health minister Kelvin Goertzen says he wants to remind Manitobans to take precautions to prevent health-related illnesses. These precautions include drinking plenty of liquids, planning outdoor activities during cooler times of the day, limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding sun exposure, never leaving children or pets in vehicles, and wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing.

The advisory notes health risks are highest for older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses, vulnerable people like the homeless, and those on certain medications.

Symptoms of heat illness including dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, headache, and fast breathing. The advisory adds, people with these symptoms should be moved to a cool place and given water to drink, if symptoms are severe, they may require medical attention.