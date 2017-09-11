Hay Field Up In Flames Near Pansy

The Deputy District Fire Chief for Grunthal says the wind Monday afternoon created challenging conditions as they battled a field fire north of Pansy.



The Grunthal Fire Department was called out shortly after 2:30 pm, to a field along Pansy Road, approximately three miles south of Provincial Road 205. Dan Hiebert says they quickly called in the Kleefeld Fire Department for extra manpower.

By 3:45 pm, firefighters had the fire under control but Hiebert says they will stay there awhile longer to monitor it.



Hiebert says about fifty acres of land burned and approximately fifty hay bales were torched in the fire. There is no word on the cause.

No equipment was lost in the fire and according to Hiebert there are no structures in any danger at this time.



Hiebert says this fire is completely separate from the one south of Sarto which firefighters have been called to numerous times over the last couple of weeks.