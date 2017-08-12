Hanover Getting Finances In Order For Blumenort Fire Hall

A borrowing by-law for the construction and equipping of the new Blumenort Fire Hall has been given first reading.

Reeve Stan Toews says there was one complaint from a resident who wanted to make sure council was spending money wisely, however, there were no objections. Although there were no objections, the by-law must still go to the Municipal Board for approval because it involves the borrowing of funds.

The municipality says the fire hall project is expected to cost a total of $2.975-million, $1.4-million for the building and land in Blumenort, $1.325 for fire apparatus purchases, and $250,000 for other fire equipment. Of the $2.975-million, the municipality notes $500,000 will come from the federal gas tax reserve, $250,000 from the fire equipment replacement reserve, with the remaining $2.25-million to be borrowed.

When the Blumenort Fire Hall is in place, the City of Steinbach will no longer be needed to respond to calls in this area, and the Hanover municipality says eliminating that contract will save $250,000 a year. The municipality anticipates there will be no impact on residential mill rates.

Construction is slated to start in spring.