Goldendoodle Breeding Operation Approved Near Grunthal

A resident of Hanover appeared before Council Wednesday requesting permission to operate a dog breeding kennel with a maximum of seven dogs.



Joel and Andrea Reimer live on Road 25N, southwest of Grunthal. Reeve Stan Toews says the dogs they are looking to breed are Goldendoodles, which are a cross between a Golden Retriever and Poodle.



Even though there were some concerns from neighbours regarding potential noise, Hanover Council gave approval to the application.



Toews says Council appreciates the fact the applicants applied before starting the business. He says it also helps that after inspecting the kennel, a vet found everything to be in order.

The Reimers have stated they want the operation to stay small and only plan to breed three female dogs.